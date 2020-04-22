Colorado spent $2,787 per child on pre-kindergarten programming during the 2018-2019 school year, which, when adjusted for cost of living, fell below the national average of $5,378.
The National Institute for Early Education Research released its annual survey of pre-kindergarten funding and enrollment, which noted that since the first report in 2002, states have added more than 930,000 seats for three- and four-year-olds. The District of Columbia, Vermont, Oklahoma and Florida served the highest percentage of their target populations, with over three-quarters of children having access to preschool.
The report found that less than one quarter of Colorado four-year-olds and 9% of three-year-old children were enrolled in preschool, with the state meeting less than half of 10 quality benchmarks. These included whether class ratios were at least one teacher for every 10 students, whether there is required professional development for staff, and whether teachers need at least a bachelor of arts degree.
Noting that 98% of school districts offered spots in the state’s 31-year-old preschool program, the report found that total state spending last year was $61.1 million, an increase of $161 per student from the prior year. The survey’s authors cautioned that the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting loss of tax revenue could lead to enrollment cuts, class size increases, and lapses in quality — which occurred during the last recession.
“The federal government should provide states with dedicated funding to stabilize and expand preschool programs while maintaining or enhancing enrollment and quality,” the report concluded.
