A census area office in Colorado was among 10 in the country that failed to complete at least 99% of follow-ups to households that did not respond to the 2020 census.
A report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office found that although the U.S. Census Bureau reported higher-than-expected productivity from census takers overall, a handful of the 248 local offices received the label of “challenge areas” for not meeting their workload goals.
“According to the Bureau, areas designated as challenge areas were those that experienced difficulties with hiring, accessing rural and tribal areas, the effects of high rates of COVID-19, and natural disasters such as hurricanes and wild fires,” the GAO found.
One of those was the Colorado North office in Longmont. As of Oct. 19, it had completed 98.96% of non-response follow-ups, with 2,823 open cases. The office in Shreveport, La., completed the lowest percentage of follow-ups, 93.54%, leaving 22,588 cases open.
In Shreveport’s case, the area office could not access an area that was hurricane-damaged. In Arizona, the bureau reported tribal lands that were inaccessible due to the pandemic. The GAO did not note an explanation for the Colorado office’s percentage, and the Denver regional office did not respond to a request for comment.
The primary purpose of the census is to determine apportionment in the U.S. House of Representatives, as well as for local and state legislative bodies. But the census also guides $1.5 trillion for programs as diverse as Medicaid and highway spending.
Andrew Reamer, a research professor at the George Washington Institute of Public Policy, estimated that Colorado received $19.2 billion in fiscal year 2017 in federal allocations informed by census data.
Due to the pandemic, the Bureau extended its data collection until Oct. 15, at which time it reportedly recorded information from 99.98% of housing units. Two thirds of the data came in the form of self-responses, while the remaining 33% required in-person interviews or other forms of investigation for those who did not self-respond.
In addition to visits from census takers, the Bureau also used proxy responses from landlords or neighbors to obtain roughly one-quarter the data in the non-response category, administrative records for 14% of cases and reliance on partial responses in other cases. Altogether, 21% of census responses came from means other than self reporting or interviews.
Northern Colorado suffered from severe wildfires throughout October, including the largest in the state’s history, the Cameron Peak Fire. In areas of the country affected by natural disasters, census enumerators used telephone calls to reach households.
However, fewer than half area office managers were satisfied with the time and resources allocated to them to reach their output goals and maintain the quality of census data.
“In early October, ACO manager comments during this time expressed concerns regarding completing cases in a compressed time frame; concerns with staff due to the quality, availability, or number of staff; and concerns with the accuracy of the completed cases,” the GAO report warned.
