If Coloradans’ Google searches are any indication, the Centennial State has one of the highest rates of interest in smart home technology, an analysis of Internet queries has shown.
Smart Home Solutions, a provider of smart home services, used Google Trends to see how frequently various search terms appeared between 2014 and 2019 in each state. The search terms covered the smart home products of thermostats, lighting, doorbells and appliances.
Utah had the highest volume of smart home-related Internet searches, while Colorado ranked sixth. Another neighboring state, Wyoming, had the fewest number of searches, although there was some interest there in video doorbells.
“In 2014, there was very little search volume for smart appliances (e.g., refrigerators, washing machines), compared to other smart home gadgets (e.g., lighting, thermostats, and fans),” the survey found. Z-Wave Alliance, a coalition of 700 smart home and “Internet of things” companies, noted that smart security systems are an area of market growth.
Smart home technology, or home automation, involves the ability to manipulate appliances and other household functions through voice or electronic commands. The “Internet of things” refers to the manner in which Internet connectivity enables devices to function instead of traditional human-operated buttons and switches.
