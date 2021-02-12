Colorado's U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse is in the brightest spotlight of his career, after speaking every day during the historic second impeachment of former President Donald Trump.

Neguse was 29 years old when he first ran for secretary of state. The son of Eritrean immigrants who fled war for America, Neguse was considered one of University of Colorado-Boulder's "Fantastic Four," as Colorado Politics' Ernest Luning wrote about him and his classmates state Sen. Steve Fenberg, state Rep. Leslie Herod and Lisa Kaufmann, chief of staff to Gov. Jared Polis.

“We found unity in purpose,” Neguse told Colorado Politics at that time. He was the first of the group to serve in public office when he was elected a CU regent in 2008 while he was still in law school.

The Boulder Democrat, now serving his second term, has worked his way up to the House of Representatives with a steady career that Colorado Politics has followed since his run for secretary of state.

