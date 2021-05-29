U.S. Rep. Jason Crow is scheduled to appear on NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday to talk about what he contends are the risks of failing to address the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, after Senate Republicans blocked a commission to investigate the attack.

Crow, an Aurora Democrat and Army Ranger combat veteran serving his second term, on Friday called the Senate's failure to approve a bipartisan inquiry "nothing less than a dereliction of duty."

Legislation to establish an independent commission modeled on the panel that investigated the Sept. 11 attacks, went down on a 54-35 vote Friday after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and former President Donald Trump called on Senate Republicans to oppose the measure.

While six Republicans voted with every Democrat, supporters needed 60 votes to overcome a GOP filibuster in order to start debate on the bill.

"Let’s be clear here," Crow tweeted after the vote. "On 1/6, there was a violent assault on the Capitol & insurrection against our Democracy. We face a growing & violent domestic extremist movement. The Senate’s failure today to support a bipartisan commission is nothing less than a dereliction of duty."

Others guests slated for Sunday's "Meet the Press" include Matthew Pottinger, a former White House homeland security adviser; Peter J. Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at the Baylor College of Medicine; and former Republican Rep. Barbara Comstock of Virginia, according to the Associated Press.

It will be Crow's second appearance on the Sunday version of the show, known as the longest-running program on American TV.

One of nine House Democrats who prosecuted Trump's first impeachment trial, Crow has been outspoken insisting that the attack demands a thorough investigation.

“A strong, bipartisan commission will help us gather the facts and make the necessary changes to ensure an attack like this never happens again. The only way to move forward is with truth and accountability," he said in a statement last week after the House passed the measure.

The day before the Senate took up the proposal, Crow described the stakes in stark terms.

"We have a domestic terror movement in America. It has been enabled, it has been furthered, it has been legitimized by leaders at the highest levels of our country, starting with Donald Trump," he told CNN's Don Lemon in an appearance Wednesday on the cable news channel's "Don Lemon Tonight" show.

"That's the sad reality. If we are not honest about what it is we're dealing with, if we're not honest about the dangers of that movement, we will not address it in a way that we need to and we will be at risk."