U.S. Rep. Jason Crow joined a congressional delegation Saturday on an unannounced visit to Kyiv, Ukraine, where the lawmakers met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss continued U.S. economic, humanitarian and military support for the country as Russia stepped up its ongoing assault in Ukraine's eastern regions and along its southern coast.
"Our delegation traveled to Kyiv to send an unmistakable and resounding message to the entire world: America stands firmly with Ukraine,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a joint statement for the delegation, the first congressional group visit to Ukraine since Russia invaded in late February.
Crow, an Army ranger veteran and member of the House intelligence and armed services committees, said the focus of the meeting with Zelensky was "weapons, weapons, weapons."
“We have to make sure the Ukrainians have what they need to win,” Crow told reporters at a press conference the group held in Poland on Sunday. “What we have seen in the last two months is their ferocity, their intense pride, their ability to fight and their ability to win if they have the support to do so.”
Зустріч зі спікером Палати представників Конгресу США @SpeakerPelosi в Києві. Сполучені Штати є лідером потужної підтримки України в боротьбі з агресією РФ. Дякуємо, що допомагаєте захищати суверенітет і територіальну цілісність нашої держави! pic.twitter.com/QXSBPFoGQh— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 1, 2022
He said the more than three-hour discussion with Zelensky and senior Ukrainian officials covered how the U.S. can deliver more advanced weapons and train Ukraine's military as the war enters its next phase.
"We came up with a great exchange of ideas, and I look forward to returning to Washington to work with my colleagues to put those into action," Crow said.
Crow said the delegation intends to push hard to pass an additional $33 billion in aid submitted by President Joe Biden, adding that the "historic request" will send a simple message: "We are not interested in stalemates, we are not interested in going back to the status quo. The United States of America is in this to win it. And we will stand with Ukraine until victory is won."
On Sunday, Crow tweeted photographs of the delegation meeting with Zelensky.
"Our message to @ZelenskyyUa: The United States will stand with you as you win this war," Crow said. "We have all been inspired by the passion and commitment of our Ukrainian brothers and sisters as they fight for their democracy. We will stand with them all the way to their victory."
Pelosi brushed off suggestions that increasing military aid to Ukraine could prompt retaliation against the United States by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"Do not be bullied by bullies," she told reporters. "If they’re making threats, you cannot back down. That's my view of it: that you were there for the fight. And you cannot — you cannot fold to a bully."
Pelosi, who stands third in the line of presidential succession, is the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit Ukraine since Russia invaded its neighbor in late February. A week earlier, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited Kyiv to pledge U.S. support.
Also among the delegation of House Democrats were U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, who chairs the House Intelligence Committee; U.S. Rep. Gregory Meeks, head of the Foreign Affairs Committee; U.S. Rep. Barabara Lee, a member of the House appropriations and budget committees; and, U.S. Reps. Jim McGovern and Bill Keating.
"The United States is a leader in Ukraine's strong support in the fight against Russian aggression," Zelensky said in a message attached to a video that depicted him meeting with the delegation in Kyiv. "Thank you for helping to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our state!"
News of the visit wasn't released until the delegation had arrived in Poland, where lawmakers plan to meet with President Andrzej Duda on Monday before returning stateside.
