News: Over 20 Plein Air artists will be painting the scenery around Central City’s historic Opera House on Sept. 24, 25 and 26 as part of the fourth Plein Air Festival, proceeds from which benefit the Central City Opera.
In addition to observing the artists in action, visitors can tour Central City’s historic properties, enjoy outdoor music performances and let the kids participate in craft activities. Aside from two ticketed events – the Sept. 24 kickoff party at the Monarch Casino Resort Spa and early admittance to the sale of art created during the festival on Sept. 26 – all activities are free.
Visitors are invited to “Observe the artists, ask questions and experience Central City in autumn from an artist’s perspective,” according to a press release issued by the Central City Opera.
Proceeds from both ticketed events go to the Central City Opera. They may be purchased by visiting centralcityopera.org/project/2021-plein-air-festival /
Sponsors include Nancy Benson, Monarch Casino Resort Spa, The City of Central, the Central City Business Improvement District, Dr. Sarah K. Scott and Kevin Kearney and Karen and Andrew Ritz.
About the organization: Founded in 1932, the Central City Opera is the fifth oldest professional opera company in the United States. It is known for its elaborate productions, a dedication to training young artist and numerous education and community engagement programs. Its annual summer festival is a series of productions staged in the 550-seat Central City Opera House that was built in 1878.
