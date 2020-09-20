Counties: Larimer (Fort Collins, Loveland), Weld and Boulder (Longmont)
2019 estimated population: 343,381
Larimer (356,899), with Fort Collins and Loveland comprising 70% of the population; Boulder (326,196) and Weld (324,492), with Longmont comprising 15% of the combined population
Major municipalities: Fort Collins (170,243), Longmont (97,261), Loveland (78,877)
State legislators: Sen. Joann Ginal, D-Fort Collins, Sen. Vicki Marble, D-Fort Collins, Sen. Rob Woodward, R-Loveland, Sen. Mike Foote, D-Lafayette
Congressional members: Joe Neguse, D-Lafayette, Congressional District 2; Ken Buck, R-Windsor, Congressional District 4.
