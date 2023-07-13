A conservative group on Wednesday launched a new effort to cap property tax increases to no more than 4% statewide — unless voters decide to specifically allow the hike.
The group needs a little more than 124,000 signatures to get the measure on the 2024 ballot, and faces less than six months to do so. If the measure gets on the ballot and voters approve it, it won't affect the soaring property tax increases already scheduled for next year.
“Coloradans are facing a property tax crisis," Michael Fields, Advance Colorado Action's senior advisor, said in a statement. "Since the legislature has failed to act, citizens are moving this measure forward to allow the voters to decide if they want to cap property tax increases. While this measure won’t impact the spike in property taxes next year, it will have a significant impact in future years."
Fields said the proposal — Initiative 50 — offers state and local governments flexibility, but also "protects Colorado families that are worried about the next 30% or 40% increase to their property taxes."
The soaring property valuations were long expected, following the red-hot market of 2021 and early 2022. Consequently, valuation for a median residential house rose by 33% in the City and County of Denver, 42% in Arapahoe County and 47% in Douglas County. Indeed, all nine metro area counties showed double-digit increases hovering near the 40% mark.
Denver and Boulder showed the sharpest rise in valuations for apartments at 45% and 44%, respectively.
Reappraisal of property values occur every two years, and next year's property tax liability reflects the appreciation through the market’s peak in spring 2022 but little or none of any drop-off in values as the market cooled later in the year.
In a statement, Fields reiterated calls for Gov. Jared Polis to convene a special session to "actually address the property tax crisis for this upcoming year," saying the legislature's proposal to curb the tax hikes "doesn’t do it."
Fields and several other groups oppose Democrats' proposal to offer tax relief by taking a portion of the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights surplus, which pays for TABOR refunds, and divert it for at least 10 years to homeowners and commercial property. Voters will have the opportunity to reject or approve this proposal in November.
Democrats also equalized the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights refunds at $661 per person or $1,322 for joint filers, a one-time change from the current system that bases the TABOR refund on income levels.
Here's the language of Initiative 50:
"Shall there be an amendment to the Colorado constitution concerning mandatory statewide voter approval to allow local governments to retain property tax revenue that exceeds 4% growth from the total statewide property tax revenue collected in the preceding year, and, in connection therewith, requiring any referred measure for such approval to be a stand-alone subject with specified language?"
