Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday issued an executive order mandating Coloradans statewide wear masks. The order goes into effect at midnight Thursday and applies to everyone older than 10.
Reaction is pouring in from community health experts, politicians and others, some applauding and some who are clearly not happy.
The Colorado Hospital Association supported Polis' decision. In a statement Thursday, CHA President and CEO Chris Tholen said “Colorado Hospital Association and our member hospitals and health systems across the state are supportive of a statewide mask mandate. Our hospitals have worked closely with their local governments, Gov. Polis and his administration throughout our state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we know this step will be important to ensure that we are doing everything possible to set Colorado on the right trajectory.”
Added Dr. Darlene Tad-y, CHE's vice president of clinical affairs, "We know that wearing a facial covering when in public – along with social distancing, proper hand hygiene and staying home when you have symptoms – is necessary. Our health care employees across the state are working around the clock to provide care for our COVID-19 patients and ensure that our health care system is ready for whatever may still be coming with this virus as we move into the fall. We are grateful to Coloradans for everything they have already done to slow the spread of this dangerous virus, and we know that a mask mandate will make a positive difference.”
State Rep. Kyle Mullica, a Thornton Democrat who has been among the most vocal calling for a statewide mandate, told Colorado Politics that the order "is a good thing for the state. He's been vocal that masks save lives, but it's not a substitute for actual policy." Mullica said he is happy to see that policy come to fruition, "to have that consistent leadership and guidance from the state," instead of piecemeal efforts by different communities. "This virus doesn't recognize invisible boundaries between cities and counties" and this will take the burden off of businesses, Mullica said.
In the future, Mullica said he hopes to see politics come out of public health discussions. "We need to rely on public health experts and their guidance to keep our communities safe, and not let politics get in the way of evidence-based policy," a nod not only to masks but to the vaccination issues, which Mullica championed in the 2019 and 2020 legislative sessions.
Democratic Rep. Leslie Herod of Denver also backed the governor’s order for a statewide mask mandate. ”We need to ensure that we get the coronavirus under control in Colorado,” given that the number of cases is on the rise. “I want us to get back to work, to get out, and to keep our loved ones safe. This is an easy thing for us to do together.”
Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman, who appeared at the press conference, with Polis on Thursday, said in a statement that he strongly supports the mask mandate. "It is the least invasive and least costly public health option that is available to us to stem the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The alternatives are to shut down businesses and to force our schools to remain closed if no preventative actions are taken, and the COVID numbers increase to the point where further restrictions are required."
“This is a moment for all of us to do our part and take personal responsibility by wearing a mask to reduce the spread of COVID-19. When you wear your mask, you are not only protecting yourself and your neighbors, you are also protecting seniors and our most vulnerable communities, assisting Coloradans on the front lines, and keeping us on track to safely reopen our economy and return to school safely," Coffman added.
“I strongly support the statewide mask order announced by Governor Polis today," said U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet of Denver. "Coloradans are working together to safely reopen the economy and reopen schools this fall. As cases rise throughout the country, this order will give public health and law enforcement officials in Colorado the tools to keep our communities safe."
U.S. Rep. Jason Crow of Aurora tweeted that "We’re at our best when we come together. Coronavirus is one of the biggest challenges we have faced in generations. Wearing a mask is good for our health, economy & country. In short, the small burden of mask-wearing is an act of patriotism & support for your fellow Coloradan."
The state Democratic Party also applauded the order. State Chair Morgan Carroll said "This is the right decision for the health and safety of all of Colorado. A piecemeal approach to public health causes confusion, and clearly is less effective than a clean statewide rule. Wearing a mask shouldn’t be political, and Coloradans all across the state should applaud this order to combat a global pandemic.”
The abortion-rights group COBALT also weighed in, stating that "Cobalt has been working remotely and requiring masks for anyone who voluntarily heads to the office since March. We strongly believe in making health care decisions that are good for the individual and good for everybody — including using protection to prevent the spread of coronavirus."
On the flip side, Kristina Cook of the Denver GOP said in a text message that "It is the position of the Denver Republican Party that each of us should take appropriate precautions for our own health and the health of those around us. Accordingly, each of us should be free to decide whether to wear a mask or not — and each business owner should also be free to decide whether to serve those customers who decide not to wear a mask. The citizens of Colorado would be much better served if Governor Polis were to defend the individual freedoms of both customers and business owners and trust in the power of individual choice and voluntary action rather than resorting to government coercion to impose a top-down, one-size-fits-all mandate that doesn’t take local communities and their infection rates into account."
In the middle: Weld County Commissioner Scott James. "The devil's in the details," James told Colorado Politics. "In Weld County the conversation has always been about authority. And people wonder why we split hairs on authority. Look, authority taken without the consent of the governed is tyranny. And trust me, I'll fight tyranny just as seriously as I'll fight COVID."
Polis has the authority to mandate masks under an executive order, which has the force of law, James said. "The last thing I will do is to encourage Weld County citizens to be lawless." However, "I don't know what his enforcement mechanism is. I know that our sheriff's department will not be enforcing that order, especially in light of Senate Bill 217, where an individual deputy will put themselves in increased scrutiny and the possibility of a lawsuit where it affects them personally." But will James encourage Weld County residents to wear masks? "Absolutely."
Former Colorado GOP chair Steve House, who is challenging Crow in the fall election, said the "welfare of every Colorado citizen must continue to be our number one concern and as our state and local health officials, such as Tri-County Health’s Dr. John Douglas recently pointed out, Colorado has been moving in the correct direction in properly addressing the COVID health concern. If I understand correctly that today's mandatory order by the governor is only to add consistency from one county to another — then I believe he's overstepped local governments that have demonstrated good judgment in representing their communities.”
Newly-appointed Compass Colorado executive director Kyle Kohli said “the governor's reversal on a mask mandate sends a very confusing message to the general public. Just days ago, he said a statewide mandate would be unenforceable and local governments would be better positioned to enforce these rules. Now, he’s issuing a statewide order. Coloradans need clear leadership so we can emerge from this pandemic stronger and more united.”
House Minority Leader Patrick Neville of Castle Rock also issued a statement. "Despite a massive increase in COVID-19 testing, Colorado is doing very well compared to peak infections in April. Cases are down. Hospitalizations are down, Deaths are down." However, Dr. Rachel Herlihy, the state's epidemiologist, said Thursday that cases and hospitalizations have increased, which she called a worrying trend that prompted Thursday's order.
"Governor Polis is bowing to political pressures and letting the mob rule Colorado’s policies," Neville said. "The Governor seems to believe that those who make educated decisions for themselves are ‘selfish bastard[s]." Polis "has spent most of his time mask shaming people and developing one-size-fits-nobody orders while staying silent on riots and vandalism leaving the Capitol in disrepair. Though we should maintain caution, we cannot let fear control us and the Governor still has not clearly laid out the metrics for success in combating COVID-19.”
Neville also claimed that studies from World Health Organization report masks are not effective, but the WHO revised its guidelines in June and now say that "if there is widespread community transmission, and especially in settings where physical distancing cannot be maintained, governments should encourage the general public to wear a fabric mask."
Third Congressional District Republican candidate Lauren Boebert said, "Here we go again! Colorado’s Governor Polis is on the march, attacking our personal liberties while dictating mandates from the top down. Government’s job is to inform, not to strip our freedoms away and treat us like wards of the state. How lucky for the mothers of 9-year-olds who will still have the freedom to make such decisions for their children.”
U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn, a Colorado Springs Republican, said in a statement that "the mandatory mask policy issued today by Governor Polis is government overreach. As I have traveled throughout the Fifth Congressional District of Colorado, I have seen sensible variations throughout the different counties. We should allow the local governments the right to make decisions for their people. Governor Polis’ “one-size-fits-all” approach is not the best choice for Coloradans.”
The Colorado Republican Party declined to comment.
This article has been updated to include additional comments and correct the spelling on Denver GOP chairwoman Kristina Cook.
