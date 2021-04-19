Four students from Rampart High School proved their knowledge of national security issues Saturday, ranking third out of 100 teams in a national competition.
Peyton Smith, Arez Khidr, Rohan Gohil and Atharva Vispute competed online in Academic World Quest.
Leaders of the World Affairs Councils nationwide picked the multiple choice questions.
The Colorado Springs chapter is part of a of the national network of World Affairs Councils of America. The nonpartisan organization fosters education and discussion of international relations.
"Our purpose is to help prepare this and the next generation to be more informed citizens of a global power and more effective participants in a global marketplace," the Colorado Springs chapter said in a statement.
Coached by Brian Herman, the chair of the school's World Language Department, the students answered questions on 10 topics, including global protests, the decade since the Arab Spring, U.W. foreign service, alliances, peace and the post-pandemic economy among others.
The competition pitted 400 students.
The Colorado Springs World Affairs Council also fielded teams from Air Academy High School and The Colorado Springs School.
