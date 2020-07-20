Brief bio:
Republican representing El Paso County's District 9 in the Colorado Senate, since 2019.
Represented District 19 in the Colorado House, 2015-2019.
Served on the Colorado State Board of Education, including as chair, 2010-2014; represented Colorado's 5th Congressional District on the panel.
Founder and president, Arkenstone Financial, since 2001.
Former Washington correspondent for a radio network.
Holds a bachelor's degree in economics and journalism from New York University.
Colorado Politics: In a watershed ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court recently barred states from singling out parochial schools for exclusion from publicly funded school-choice programs. While the case before the court was from Montana, the ruling is presumed to apply to Colorado and all other states with constitutional provisions prohibiting funding to “sectarian” institutions. That clause in Colorado’s founding document helped derail a school voucher program in Douglas County several years ago. With the new precedent in effect, do you anticipate more attempts in our state to push the envelope on school choice — or does Colorado’s current political tilt have to change, first?
Paul Lundeen: The instinctive drive of parents to find the best learning opportunities for their school-age children transcends politics. In just more than 20 years enrollment in public charter schools has steadily climbed from zero to more than 124,000, or about 13% of Colorado students. That happened because parents sought more creative and more effective education opportunities for their children. The court decision, which allows access to yet additional learning choices for parents and students, opens a door that many families will choose to walk through. Teachers unions, and the almost exclusive recipient of cash from their massive campaign war chest — the Democrat Party — will undoubtedly seek to make the issue political. Doing the right thing by students and their families — providing more choice and opportunity — is from my perspective simply the next generation of good policy.
CP: You are an advocate for education reform and, as a former State Board of Education member, are regarded as an authoritative voice on public education issues in general in the legislature. What other reforms do you think are most urgently needed for our state’s schools, and is there potential for bipartisan accord on any of them?
Lundeen: Last year we spent almost $13 billion from all sources on K-12 public education in Colorado. How that money flows has a dramatic effect on what the system that provides public education looks like. The funding distribution model, which was put in place in 1994, has allowed a focus on sustaining the existing system and power structure. The current formula puts inadequate attention on the uniqueness of students who present themselves to the doors of our schools. Also since the model was created, almost every aspect of society has become customized through technology and new service delivery practices. The education system still looks mostly like it did a century ago. The way we distribute the billions of dollars we spend on public education needs to be updated to change how we provide learning services. We must make the funding model about the student — instead of the perpetuation of the education system. Student-centered funding would put money in classrooms and prompt the system to bring itself up to date.
CP: Is the legislative climate as starkly partisan and acrimonious these days as many seem to think, or is there still common ground on which to hammer out substantive, bipartisan policy?
Lundeen: The fact that Democrat politicians control the House, the Senate and the governorship is a current reality. Much of the agenda the majority party politicians are promoting is driving a wedge between them and common-sense Coloradans. I have discovered that promoting great policy solutions — like choice in education; prioritizing the taxes already collected to update the crumbling and outdated roads of Colorado, and getting Coloradans back to work — creates unity in Colorado whether the majority party Democrat leadership participates or not. And I have found Democrat colleagues who are open to the common-sense vision, and we have worked together to craft smart policy that the people support.
CP: What do you believe is the trend line of the state’s overall political climate given the current lock Democrats have on control of state government? Are we going to stay blue for the foreseeable future and maybe even get bluer, or do you realistically anticipate the pendulum swinging back?
Lundeen: The people of Colorado are looking for two things. First, smart solutions to problems they face where it is clear that government has a logical role in the solution. And second, a state government that doesn’t get in their way by telling them how to live their lives, or extract more taxes from them disguised as fees. An example of where the Democrat-majority party politicians got it wrong and put their political interests ahead of the people of Colorado — the sort of thing that will lead to electoral change — happened this past session. Unemployment had exploded. Unemployment rates in many of the 18 labor sectors were at or above 20%. The people of Colorado were hurting. And for political reasons — and future fund-raising potential — the Democrats created a public employee union to give significant advantage to the single least-affected labor sector in Colorado. (The public employee unemployment rate was at 0.5%.) The Democrats violated both rules. They created what will become a massive and unnecessary government expansion, and they did it by increasing the tax burden Coloradans pay. That sort of Democrat overreach will lead to political change.
CP: How do Republicans recapture Colorado’s largest voting bloc, the unaffiliateds?
Lundeen: Unaffiliated voters hear Republicans best when we provide common sense solutions to real life issues and build a noticeably smarter and more client-focused government. For example, give people greater control over what matters most to them, like greater freedom to choose how their children are educated. Also, fight to put the taxes they are already paying to work on the matters they have let us know they care deeply about: For example, update the crumbling and outdated roads of Colorado. And fight to improve their security. Security in their job, their community, their health, the safety of their children and the sanctity of their home.
CP: What drew you to politics in the first place?
Lundeen: Much of my life has been dedicated to improving people’s lives. Each of the several businesses I founded had a similar mission, “to enhance the lives of our team members and improve our community.”
The public square provides a great opportunity to focus and expand that mission. Here’s a twist: Most people who choose to get involved in government do so because they think the government can solve ALL problems. Nothing could be further from the truth. More often than not, keeping the government out of the way of people is the best way to help the most people. And, in the limited cases government has an appropriate role, keeping it the servant of the people is key. Small, efficient and responsive are vital measures of a good government.
CP: You were at one point a journalist and Washington correspondent with White House credentials. How has that experience influenced your view of the news media now that you are a veteran officeholder? Do you regard bias as a problem among Colorado news media?
Lundeen: Joseph Pulitzer said it best, “accuracy, accuracy, accuracy.” Too often when journalists set off on a journey to “find the truth,” room for their biases rushes in. Selection bias, normalcy bias, political bias. The best antidote is for reporters to simply tell the story. Load it with facts. Let the readers decide.
