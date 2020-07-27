Brief bio:
Represents Boulder County's District 17 in the Colorado Senate, since appointment by vacancy committee in December 2018.
Previously represented District 12 in the Colorado House, 2012-2018.
Attorney in private practice in Boulder County.
Former deputy district attorney in Boulder and Durango.
Holds bachelor's degree from Indiana University, a master's from the Josef Korbel School of International Studies at the University of Denver, and a J.D. from the University of Colorado Law School.
Colorado Politics: Let’s begin at the end, in a sense, but also a new beginning for you: You’re not running for re-election to your Senate seat this fall so you can focus on family and the startup of your law firm. You served three terms in the state House before your selection by a vacancy committee to your current post in 2018 and would seem to have a bright political future. Yet, you’re stepping away from it all, at least for now. You told the Times-Call last year in announcing your decision, “Being a legislator in Colorado is by design a temporary position.” Is that as it should be, in your opinion? Is Colorado’s citizen legislature — part-timers earning part-time pay — the best way to keep lawmakers close to the people they represent?
Mike Foote: If I could start the system from scratch, I would not create a part-time legislature. First of all, a large number of people cannot even consider serving because they can't afford to take four months away from their jobs, even assuming their employers would allow it in the first place. For those who are self-employed, trying to juggle legislative duties while maintaining the business and family responsibilities is close to impossible. I consider myself fortunate to have been able to do it for eight years, but I could not foresee doing it for another four.
Legislators are rightly expected to understand a wide variety of issues, provide oversight to the executive branch, and keep in close contact with their districts. All of that takes a lot of time. In order to do it correctly and do justice to the district and the state, it really is closer to a full-time, year-round job. Things get missed when part-time employees are expected to work full-time hours. When there is not enough time (which is always), legislators have to prioritize a few things and either ignore or cut corners on others. There's just no way around that. The most frustrating aspect of the legislature for me was that I could not pay enough attention to all of the topics that should have received it.
CP: You sought the Boulder County DA’s job in the Democratic primary a couple of years ago and doubtless have built some name ID. Are you holding the door open to future political office? If so, what post would interest you?
Foote: Ten years ago it never entered my mind that I would serve as a legislator. Who knows what the next 10 years will bring? I will say I'm quite relieved to be able to put politics on the back burner at this time. Getting elected is often about being in the right place at the right time with the right supporters, and having a passion to go through all of the less than desirable stuff in order to serve. It doesn't usually work out if any of those aspects are missing.
CP: Give us your elevator speech at to why Colorado should join the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact.
Foote: The national popular vote is the single most effective improvement for our democracy we can implement at the state level. The president is the most important elected official in our country, but candidates for the presidency only need to campaign in a half dozen swing states during the general election in order to win that office. They don't have to care about what voters in the rest of the country, including Colorado, think. Then, when they get into office and want to win re-election, they govern in a way that disproportionately benefits that small number of swing states. Voters get it. They know when their votes don't matter. Under a national popular vote, presidents will have to care about all Americans, and more voters will participate in those elections. More voter participation will mean more legitimacy for the winning candidate and more of a mandate to govern. Most people agree the candidate that wins the most popular votes should win an election and that one person should always equal one vote. The national popular vote will make sure both of those concepts apply to our most important elected office.
CP: You were a prime sponsor of the legislation last year that signed Colorado up for the compact, but opponents have succeeded in petitioning a reconsideration of your effort onto this November’s ballot. The state’s voters now will decide. In hindsight, do you wish you and your legislative colleagues had simply sent the matter to voters in the first place?
Foote: I think we did it the right way. Legislators are elected to represent a district and make decisions on behalf of their constituents. Coloradans would see at least 50 ballot measures every election if we referred something to the ballot every time a bill's opponent suggested it. If our constituents disagree with those decisions, they have the right under our Constitution to get enough signatures (or pay signature gatherers to do so, as happened with the national popular vote referendum) to put something on the ballot or vote for different legislators during the next election.
CP: What criminal justice reforms do you feel you have addressed while in the legislature, and what remains — and most urgently needs — to be done in the state in that regard?
Foote: I supported many of the proposed criminal justice reforms over the last eight years, but that was not a main focus of mine. Reform is a delicate balance because we must make sure prosecutors and the police have the necessary tools to protect our community while at the same time build trust between the community and those whose jobs it is to protect it. It doesn't help to have either an impotent or an overbearing criminal justice system. Our mental health system is woefully underfunded, and that has a direct effect on our criminal justice system. Everybody knows this, but we have not been able to do much about it because of our budgetary restrictions. Making sure those suffering from mental illness can get real and effective treatment rather than a few pills while locked up in a jail cell would be our most urgent need in my opinion.
CP: Tell us about the Truman National Security Project and how you came to be involved.
Foote: The Truman National Security Project is a group of progressive national security experts, military veterans and political operatives who come together to support each other and care very much about strong and effective national security policies. Its members are some of the smartest and most accomplished people I've had the honor of meeting. National security and foreign affairs have always been a keen interest of mine, but as a state legislator there are very few opportunities to engage in that area. Truman was the first organization that introduced me to the idea of running for elected office, and for that I am thankful. Its members do amazing work around the world, and hopefully many of them will put their skills to good use next January repairing the profound damage to our national security brought about over the last three and a half years.
CP: Like a lot of Coloradans — and even more Boulder County residents, no doubt — you’re an avid bicyclist. Yet, for most of us on two wheels, it’s still much more about recreation and health than day-to-day transportation. Can even as bike-friendly a culture as Colorado’s ever realistically expect to significantly rely on bikes to get us from point A to point B when, unlike Copenhagen, Amsterdam or even New York City, points A and B are simply so far apart?
Foote: That's a good point. I live in Lafayette, and it was never realistic for me to bike commute to Denver during the legislative session although I did ride in a few times. However, it is realistic for me to ride around my town instead of drive as long as the infrastructure supports it. People have to feel safe. Roads with no shoulders and drivers texting like crazy make it hard to feel that way. A lot would improve if more local planners accounted for the fact that some people would rather walk or ride to local destinations than drive a half mile and park. Using bikes for transportation may not be the norm between towns, but it certainly can be within towns.
