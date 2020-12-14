FAST FACTS:
- Julie Lonborg spent 12 years in the banking industry as both a lender and in marketing and strategic planning. She made the leap to health care about three months before the Columbine High School shooting in 1999.
- Senior vice president with the Colorado Hospital Association since 2015.
- From 1991 to 2011, director of marketing and public relations, Swedish Medical Center; chief marketing officer from 2010 to 2015, Denver Health.
- Bachelor's degree, Arizona State; master's in marketing, Colorado State
- Calls herself a "corporate kid" who moved around a lot, but refers to Minneapolis as her home town. She came to Colorado to get her master's at Colorado State University and never left. Divorced with twin adult sons "who were born with a baseball in their hands," so she's often looking for opportunities for baseball games when she travels. In the past year, that's included Fenway Park and Turner Field, and the final game played by the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park. "They honored the Bush family, along with the stadium's original architect, with a standing ovation that was truly Texas style." She and her sons also made a visit to Cuba two years ago during Christmas holidays, and said it was one of the most interesting places she's ever visited.
Colorado Politics: You have a long background in hospital communications — what drew you to this area?
Julie Lonborg: Growing up I thought I wanted to be a doctor. I joined the Boy Scouts Explorers program so I could “volunteer” at my local hospital because it was the only way as a girl that I could do so without being a candy striper. While I loved medicine, I didn’t love organic chemistry and quickly ended up in the business school studying finance and marketing. My first career was actually in the banking industry where I used both finance and marketing. Hospital communications was a natural fit as I could combine my interest in medicine and health care and communications.
CP: What's the biggest challenge in communicating about COVID-19 and the role of hospitals with the public?
Lonborg: At the beginning, the biggest challenge, honestly, was the amount of misinformation circulating. During the early stages of the pandemic, so much was unknown about the virus, which caused a lot of speculation. Things were changing so quickly and much of the information was either inaccurate or changed, and some of that we are still trying to correct.
As we’ve learned more, the challenge became trying to help people understand how things work inside the walls of a hospital. We’ve been helping elected officials and the public understand how we manage capacity – both during normal times and during pandemic or surge capacity. Colorado is lucky to have some of the most capable and seasoned hospital management teams in the U.S., many of whom have spent decades on emergency preparedness planning. Capacity management is not as black and white as the public wants it to be, in part because the needs of a community are constantly changing.
CP: How do you balance the urban versus rural hospital landscape? Every hospital is struggling financially, but rural hospitals are hit the hardest right now — lack of ICU or critical care beds for COVID patients and restrictions on the kinds of procedures that help keep them afloat, like elective surgeries. Are hospitals rallying to keep each other afloat as a community?
Lonborg: One of the most heartwarming things we’ve seen throughout this pandemic is the hospitals’ commitment to working together to ensure Coloradans can get the care they need. They have collaborated on all of the many issues they have faced, from supply chain issues to staffing to bed capacity. One specific example is Tier 1 of the Combined Hospital Transfer Plan, which is essentially a buddy system where a larger hospital is stepping up to help a smaller or rural hospital ensure they have capacity. As part of that program, the urban systems can also send less-critical patients out to rural hospitals who have capacity and staff to finish their hospital stay and be discharged. This bidirectional option for transfers is really ensuring that we can utilize all the hospital resources throughout the state and helps all of our hospitals.
Another great example of this happened during the East Troublesome fire this summer. We had two hospitals who had to evacuate their patients (yes, in the middle of the pandemic). Almost instantly, several of the metro hospital sent ambulances and personnel knowing the hospitals could use all the help they had.
CP: How has the state and federal political leadership helped or hurt hospitals in their ability to handle the pandemic? Is there an expectation that the next administration will be a bigger ally?
Lonborg: Officials at both the state and federal level have been very helpful partners with this pandemic. They have collaborated to help remove barriers, acquire resources and created or changed policy when necessary. Most importantly the lines of communication have been open and consistent since the beginning of the pandemic, and we have been able to continuously share our situation, get help when necessary and ensure we are all on the same page about hospitals’ ability to provide care.
CP: What lessons are you taking from this pandemic?
Lonborg: I am incredibly fortunate to work with a smart and capable team. It has been a great reminder for me about how much can be accomplished by dedicated and passionate professionals. Having worked the past 20 years with hospitals and health care workers is humbling, and their care for our community is truly heroic. Like many, I have also been reminded of the importance of embracing every day for they are a gift, not a given.
