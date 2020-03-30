John Gates has seen a lot of changes during his 62 years in his native Greeley. For the retired cop, nowadays his city's mayor, nothing better illustrates the contrast between old and new in his hometown than his choice of a day job and second career with Greeley public schools.
"I serve as chief of safety and security for Greeley-Evans schools," he tells us in this week's Q&A. "In my days in public school, there would never have been a need for a position like the one I hold."
Read on for Gates' thoughts on how he approaches growth in a town that's now many times the size of the place he grew up in. He also explains how his career in public safety prepped him for public life — and for taking on the crisis of the moment, COVID-19.
Colorado Politics: Given your extensive background in public safety, the basics of emergency response, trauma preparedness and the like are pretty much built into your resume. And yet, no one serving in local, state or federal government could have been entirely prepared for the mass lockdown — and shutdown — that is now upon all of us as part of the response to the coronavirus. What in your capacity as a mayor have been the most unexpected and perhaps most challenging aspects of coronavirus in terms of City Hall’s role?
John Gates: Yes, I have spent my entire adult life in some form of emergency and/or crisis response capacity. In spite of the level of preparedness that any local, state or national government may have, response to a pandemic is very different than virtually any other crisis response model.
The most challenging aspect of dealing with COVID-19 as mayor is the realization that you need to take that extra step as a leader to show a calm and decisive demeanor to members of your community. If your cities' leaders are not calm, your community is not likely to be calm.
John Gates
- Mayor of Greeley, elected 2017 and re-elected November 2019.
- Previously served as a Greeley City Council member, 2009-2017.
- Director of school safety and security at Greeley-Evans School District 6.
- Retired as a sergeant after a career as a cop with the Greeley Police.
CP: You have worn several hats — and still do. Your Twitter profile pretty much says it all: “Mayor of Greeley, CO; Chief of Safety and Security at Greeley-Evans School District 6; Greeley Police Department (Retired)” How has a career in law enforcement prepared you for electoral politics, and how does it influence your outlook on public policy? What do you feel you bring to the Greeley City Council as a longtime cop?
Gates: I would not change a single thing in my career path. My 25 years as a law enforcement officer involved working with all kinds of diverse people in all kinds of unexpected circumstances. I learned the true power of communication in problem solving and learned how to be empathetic.
I have been in Greeley my whole life. My career path has allowed me to be a much more well-rounded individual and leader. Many years as a police sergeant taught me a lot about leadership that has parlayed into life as an elected official.
My strong knowledge of Greeley has prepared me to lead for eight years as a city council member and two and one-half years as mayor.
CP: Not only is Greeley no longer the proverbial place your parents grew up in; it’s not even the Greeley it was a decade ago much less 20 or 30 years ago. Buoyed by Weld County’s natural gas boom as well as the overall wave of growth along the Front Range, Greeley has grown dramatically. In 2018, it topped WalletHub’s list of fastest-growing American cities in the category of jobs and the economy. That brings jobs as well as higher housing costs. What challenges has that growth posed for City Hall, and how as the municipal government responded?
Gates: I can remember when the population of Greeley was 25,000 people and we are now 108,000 with unprecedented growth pending. Oil and gas exploration, agriculture and meatpacking have all been integral to Greeley’s growth and economic success over the years.
Job growth in Greeley has been fantastic. While our median home price has risen, it is still lower than in many of our neighboring communities. With regard to housing, our demand has outpaced our supply. As such, we have not been able to attract as much affordable housing as we would like. We are working hard on this.
CP: You graduated from high school at Greeley Central. You nowadays head security for Greeley’s public schools. How has public ed changed in the community since you attended Greeley schools?
Gates: In addition to mayor of Greeley, I serve as chief of safety and security for Greeley-Evans schools. In my days in public school, there would never have been a need for a position like the one I hold. Unfortunately, the level of disrespect shown by a small percentage of students is present in our society. If our schools are not safe, learning suffers greatly.
CP: What was your most eye-opening moment as a Greeley police officer?
Gates: That is a tough question. In 25-plus years in law enforcement, I saw a little bit of everything. During those years, I saw many individuals enter the field who were very naïve and had no idea what they were getting into. They either adapted rather quickly or found another line of work. When people become desperate, they do some crazy things.
CP: What has been your most important accomplishment so far as mayor, and what’s the most pressing priority you have yet to tackle?
Gates: Transparency is an overused term, but I vowed in every campaign that I would be communicative and transparent at all times with my constituents. I can look myself in the mirror and feel good about that promise. I think treating everyone respectfully and responding to his or her concerns is a hallmark leadership trait. I am pretty well known in Greeley. I have run four campaigns, two for City Council and two for mayor. I prevailed in all four in overwhelming margins. That gives me pride and satisfaction that the citizens of Greeley are validating my leadership efforts.
CP: Would you ever seek another elected office after your time as mayor is over?
Gates: I learned a long time ago never to say never. That being said, no. When my time as Greeley mayor comes to a close, that is it for me!
