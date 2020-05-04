Elected Colorado treasurer in November 2018.
Represented District 50 as a Democrat in the Colorado House, 2011-2018. Served on the legislature's Joint Budget Committee; chaired the House Appropriations Committee.
Taught math, science and technology at Heath Junior High in Greeley from 1975 to 1999. Also worked as an information architect for an international Web design firm; as a coder for a small programming company, and as a senior instructor for the Information and Learning Technologies program at CU-Denver.
Colorado Politics: How have you — as Colorado’s public money manager in chief — had to shift gears from business as usual in handling the state’s portfolio amid COVID-19 and its effect on global financial markets? What reassurances do you offer the public that state funds are stable and in good hands despite panic in the markets — and where are you investing public dollars these days?
Dave Young: The Department of the Treasury manages the state’s operating fund called the Treasury Pool. On a minute-to-minute basis, the department’s investment officers monitor the markets and ensure that the state’s finances are safe.
Colorado’s tax dollars are not invested in the stock market. The vast majority of funds are invested in safe investment-grade bonds, and investments are made only in the U.S. Treasuries, agencies, and asset-backed securities. Over many months we’ve pursued a flight to quality with our investment portfolio. In other words, we’ve been strategically investing in bonds and commercial paper with higher ratings over the past year. Our investment positions are safe because they’re highly rated.
Our investment and cash-management teams are also working in tandem to make sure we have cash in hand. This is especially important as cash flow is essential to keeping our government open and working during this pandemic.
The Treasury also manages debt for the state government. As soon as we can given market conditions, but certainly by June 30 as established in SB17-267, we are prepared to issue debt to fund transportation projects across the state. We are also utilizing short-term debt to help school districts with cash-flow support, and in the midst of this health and economic crisis we may increase our use of that tool.
The Colorado Treasury is committed to do everything we can to preserve the financial health of citizens of our great state.
CP: As treasurer, you sit on the board of the retirement program for state employees and teachers, PERA. What impact will the COVID-spawned upheaval in financial markets have on a retirement system already perennially facing billions of dollars in unfunded liabilities? What is the plan to offset any financial ill-effects of the pandemic?
Young: A large portion of PERA’s portfolio is invested in the stock market. This means that there will likely be an impact on the PERA portfolio, since markets are down. PERA investment staff and the Board of Trustees are watching this closely, and are still waiting to understand the magnitude of the effects.
Since 2018, when SB18-200 was passed, PERA has implemented an auto-adjust mechanism. This mechanism automatically adjusts both contributions to and distributions from the PERA trust funds in order to keep the plan on track for full funding in 30 years. The provision requires automatic changes to three components of PERA funding: member contributions, employer contributions, and the annual increase (AI) paid to retirees. This auto-adjust mechanism will help maintain PERA on the path of being fully funded by 2048.
CP: You were a veteran member of the powerful Joint Budget Committee during your years in the legislature — a calling that involved deciding how to spend a limited pool of state money rather than invest it as you do now. Which job was harder?
Young: The fact that I sat on the Joint Budget Committee (JBC) is very helpful in my role now. As a former member, I have some understanding of the difficulties the JBC members and the legislature are facing in this unprecedented economic situation. However, I never had to make the kind of budget cuts that we’ll be seeing in the next year or two. Colorado is constitutionally restricted in several ways, so when I was a member of the JBC from 2015-2018, we did have to make many tough decisions. In fact, in this budget year we’re still rescinding money from K-12 schools to make up for the 2008 recession, which means that the state’s budget never actually recovered from that financial event. And now, here we are in another financial crisis without having fully recovered from the last one. The JBC has some really significant challenges to face this year.
The full scope of the difficulties we will face in the Treasury are a challenge to forecast right now. Our entire Treasury team is working hard every day to ensure that state dollars are safe and I have full faith in their ability to continue their critical work. The citizens of Colorado should be very proud of the work our team does on your behalf. Regardless of any challenges in this role, it’s important work and I love doing it.
CP: What are some things a lot of Coloradans might not know about the Treasurer’s office — and that might even surprise them?
Young: The Treasurer’s office has a modest but mighty staff of 33, including me and the deputy treasurer. Each month, over $1 billion passes through our office, moving between departments and keeping Colorado’s government functioning. Our investment management team is made up of three expert investment officers, which is a significantly smaller team than what other states with portfolios of comparable size have. We have an extremely committed, highly-skilled, team of state employees working in the Treasury. Coloradans should feel secure knowing how hard our staff is working to keep their money safe.
CP: One function of the Treasurer’s Office plenty of Coloradans probably do know about is that you run the Great Colorado Payback, which administers unclaimed property like abandoned bank accounts and safe-deposit boxes. What is the largest amount of money you recall winding up on the list during your tenure? Any unusual things turn up in safe-deposit boxes — or, are you not permitted to open them for a peek inside?
Young: The Great Colorado Payback is one of the most immediately rewarding aspects of being treasurer. We hold over $1 billion worth of unclaimed property — from unclaimed life insurance benefits, to tax refund payments, to purple hearts and so much more. A few months ago, after years of trying to connect with the rightful owner, we returned an emerald and diamond necklace made by Tiffany & Co. The owner of the necklace sadly passed away a few years ago, but her daughter went through the claims process and was reunited with the sentimental piece after 27 years. Not everyone will have a Tiffany necklace in our vault, but it is possible that you or a family member has something in unclaimed property. You can check in just a few minutes by entering your name and zip code into our system — colorado.findyourunclaimedproperty.com.
The most unusual safety deposit box content that I’m aware of is a box full of...dirt. We’re still trying to figure that one out!
CP: You started out as a teacher. How, and why, did you make the leap to politics?
Young: I was a teacher for almost 35 years and loved it! I never planned to enter politics but around 2010, my sister, who is challenged with significant disabilities, was really struggling to get essential services. I decided that I would try to make a difference for families like ours, to fix a system that was taking advantage of the most vulnerable in our society. In 2011, I was appointed to represent House District 50 in the Colorado legislature with the goal of fixing that system. I was then elected three times more. After serving on the Joint Budget Committee and chairing the House Appropriations Committee, I decided that I could use the knowledge that I had of the inner workings of the state budget to help manage the state’s money from the position of state treasurer. So I ran and won in November 2018 and have been serving in this role since January 2019.
CP: The treasurer’s post has been perceived as a springboard to higher office, and some indeed have used it to that effect. Among them were Roy Romer and Bill Owens, who went on to be governor, and Mike Coffman, who eventually landed a seat in Congress. Do you have any plans along those lines?
Young: At the moment, I’m singularly focused on serving the people of Colorado in my current position.
