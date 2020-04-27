Principal, Catalyst Public Affairs, powerhouse Denver-area PR and political strategy firm.
Directs public affairs for Colorado think tank Common Sense Policy Roundtable.
Key player, veteran messaging strategist in GOP political circles and campaigns.
Colorado Politics: You have a new firm — Catalyst Public Affairs — with a team of power players. What’s behind the transition, and what does it represent in the evolution of Cinamon Watson, strategist and communicator at large?
Cinamon Watson: Catalyst is a full-service public affairs firm specializing in communications, coalition building and strategic outreach. Collectively, our team has a wealth of experience in the corporate, non-profit and government arenas. We put that combined skill to work for our clients on a wide range of issues and projects — from infrastructure development, to land use, to public policy — in other words, a dream job.
I love that you call us power players, but really, these are friends and colleagues with whom I’ve had the pleasure of working for years. Jennifer Webster and I have crossed paths for decades and it is an absolute pleasure to work closely with her day in and day out. We’ve gotten to the point where we finish each other’s sentences and often joke about sharing a brain.
Late last year, we re-launched our firm with a new name that better represents what we do — we make change happen. We were also thrilled to welcome Kristi Pollard to the team. Her expertise in economic development and public policy combined with a drive to solve problems has proven to be a great addition to the "shared brain."
Everyday I get to work with a wide variety of clients, issues and challenges. As a professional, I am constantly challenged to be more creative, more innovative and more strategic. I love it and can’t imagine it any other way.
CP: Speaking of evolution, give us your veteran insider’s take on the long, strange trip the GOP has been on in Colorado — from long-, long-time immovable object in the legislature to a party that has lost its hold on all the levers of state government. What has changed — the party or the rest of the state? Is Colorado turning into a reliably blue state, and is there a path back to power for Colorado Republicans?
Watson: Colorado has changed. The economy has changed. And, the parties have changed. But the fact remains, Colorado is a purple state. We love our independence. In recent elections, we’ve voted Democrats into office and said no to a host of tax increases.
Politics has always been a full-contact sport, but the political rhetoric, partisan bickering and dogmatic fever pitch has reached new heights, leaving little room for thoughtful debate and common sense policy. Who wins in the future? Candidates who can offer practical solutions to the challenges and problems Coloradans face on a daily basis — from transportation, to education, to job creation. Perhaps now more than ever, candidates must offer trustworthy leadership, sympathy for the economic challenges everyone in our state faces, and a path to recovery.
CP: Grade both Gov. Polis and President Trump in terms of how they're handling COVID-19.
Watson: We’re in the midst of an extraordinary event. Whether you’re a Republican or a Democrat or unaffiliated, I believe that every single one of us has a stake in the success of our elected officials. We may not agree on everything, but I hope both President Trump and Gov. Polis succeed in leading us out of this crisis.
Gov. Polis has had the unenviable task of dealing with a health crisis that has had dramatic impacts all over the world. There are no easy answers when you are making decisions on the economy or health of the state. It’s in all of our best interests to work collaboratively with the governor and his administration to bring the health crisis and economic crisis to an end. If he’s successful, Colorado is successful. I look forward to being a part of the community that works hand-in-hand with the governor to keep Colorado moving.
I also think a number of our local elected officials deserve shoutouts — Jefferson County Commissioner Leslie Dahlkemper has been tireless in her efforts to address local issues and keep residents informed on the latest news and best practices; Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman has stepped up to support small businesses and challenged residents to pick up meals at local restaurants. Adams County has engaged businesses to help develop a plan for re-opening; and, a big thank you to U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner and 7th Congressional District U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter and 6th Congressional District U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, who have hosted countless zoom meetings with constituents to detail the latest health news and programs to support small business.
CP: What do you believe it will take for Colorado to recover from COVID — not so much from the virus itself, which among other things is taking a toll on our health care infrastructure, but from the prolonged shutdown of our economy overall? What kinds of steps might state and local policy makers take in hopes of preventing the deepest of recessions?
Watson: Policy makers working hand in hand with the private sector is the key. Thoughtful collaboration on policies and regulatory relief that provides room for job creation and industry growth will get people back to work and on the road to recovery. I have absolutely no doubt that working together, we will come out on the other side stronger and better.
Why am I so confident? Aside from being a glass-half-full person, I know Colorado is home to many great minds, a love for innovation and a pioneering spirit. This crisis, in many ways, has brought out the best in us. Hospitals have stood strong in the face of unbelievable challenges. Heroes have come in the form of nurses, doctors, grocery workers, trash collectors and neighbors checking on neighbors. Innovators from the world of bioscience have stepped up to find effective treatments and preventions. As the Metro Denver EDC recently said, “Colorado doesn’t just stay in, we dig in.”
CP: Recap how you got your start in the world of politics and policy — and did you ever at some point, perhaps early on in your career, imagine doing something else?
Watson: Public policy has always been a passion. I jumped into my first campaign in college and moved to Washington two days after graduation. I was lucky early on to have several wonderful mentors who imparted guidance, words of wisdom and encouragement. As much as I loved my time in D.C., Colorado is home and I was happy to put down roots here.
If I wasn’t doing what I do now, I would definitely be an art history professor and haunt the great museums of the world.
CP: We have to ask — yes, even after all these years: What’s the story behind your first name?
Watson: Wow, you’re the first one to ever ask that question. Ha-not really. From the time I could speak, that’s the way almost every introduction I’ve ever had begins….”is that really your name?” Some have asked if my parents were hippies. No. Some have asked if I have a sister named Ginger or a brother named Sage. No. The real story and of course, the credit goes to my mom and dad. They heard the name on a TV show and it stuck. It’s definitely unique, doesn’t translate well to a nickname (though there are a few that have stuck over the years), and I hated the playground teasing as a kid. But I’ve gotten used to it and can’t imagine it any other way.
