Editor-founder of the website Boardhawk, dedicated to community-based commentary and advocacy-focused coverage of Denver Public Schools.
Decades-long, Denver-based journalist now a contract writer and communications consultant.
Co-founded Education News Colorado and Chalkbeat. Former newspaper reporter who covered the education beat for the Denver Post.
Colorado Politics: Your recent op-ed in Colorado Politics questioned the wisdom of a decision by the Denver Public Schools board to give teachers — and thus, students — a day off so the teachers could lobby at the Capitol for public ed funding. The board’s act — later mooted after the Colorado Education Association called off its “Day of Action” amid the mounting COVID epidemic — was made in support of the teachers union. After decades of work on public education issues, do you believe teachers unions — with their political clout and their collective bargaining power — are more bane or boon overall to public education?
Alan Gottlieb: Teachers have a right to bargain collectively, and historically they’ve been underpaid. It’s not coal mining, but it is a challenging and stressful occupation. So it's in teachers’ self-interest to organize to push for higher wages. If collective bargaining ended there, with aggressive negotiating for the highest possible wage, that would be fine.
But many teachers unions have devolved into a force for inertia in public education. There’s a strange dichotomy in the message many unions put out in the public sphere. On the one hand, they say, teachers wanted to be treated like and respected as professionals. Fair enough. The work of an educator, done well, is without question on par with other professional occupations, while wages lag behind. On the other hand, however, many collective bargaining agreements insist on treating teachers as hourly-wage workers rather than professionals.
Every professional I know works the number of hours it takes to get the job done. Most teachers do this as well: teaching isn’t a 40-hour, or probably even a 50-hour per week job. But union contracts want to proscribe the hours teachers work, and want to strictly define working conditions. In other words, the contracts unions push treat teachers like assembly-line workers, not professionals. Teachers ARE professionals and collective bargaining agreements should reflect that. Contracts also make it absurdly difficult to fire incompetent teachers, and as a result, the few bad apples there are stay in the field, usually in classrooms with the very kids who most desperately need the best teachers.
CP: A number of the education reforms advanced in Denver, across Colorado and throughout the country since the 1990s have roused the ire of the unions and other critics. Which of those policies deserve cheers, and which, jeers? What is the most important reform you think yet needs to be implemented?
Gottlieb: I’d say standardized testing and how its results are reported deserve both cheers and jeers.
A quick history lesson: Before the No Child Left Behind Act was enacted under President George W. Bush (and remember, Ted Kennedy played a major role in shaping the law), it was hard, impossible, even, to find reliable data on how sub-groups of kids were performing in individual schools. Schools were failing low-income kids of color miserably, and masking that fact behind data aggregated by overall school or district population. Despite its many other flaws, NCLB required districts and schools to test kids regularly and disaggregate the data so that the truth was laid bare. That was an important, positive development, despite the tests’ biases and flaws.
I agree with critics of NCLB and the testing industry it spawned that standardized testing spun out of control. There came to be far too much of it, occupying far too much time that should have been dedicated to learning. Districts and schools panicked about accountability and began teaching to the tests, narrowing curriculum and eliminating essentials like art and music.
But this is precisely where education debates turn stupid. Just because testing spun out of control doesn’t mean all standardized testing is inherently bad. Educators, parents, and the public at large are entitled to know and need to know whether kids are learning, which groups of kids are being left behind, and what multi-year trends we’re seeing.
An important reform that needs implementing? How about starting over from the ground up? There’s an organization I admire called ReSchool that has some intriguing ideas about how to radically reimagine public education. It might be pie-in-the-sky, but what we’re doing now isn’t working for far too many kids. We’re stuck in the previous century. Too many pressure groups, from unions to textbook and testing companies, have a stake in maintaining something resembling the status quo. I’m not sure radical reform of the existing system is possible.
CP: Tell us about your founding role in the respected education news service Chalkbeat — and about your latest endeavor, a new website focused on Denver Public Schools.
Gottlieb: Chalbeat resulted from the merger of EdNews Colorado, which I started here in 2008, and GothamSchools, which the brilliant Elizabeth Green started in NYC at about that same time. I started EdNews Colorado because Denver’s dailies (there were two of them back then) were shriveling, and education coverage, while still strong, had been cut back. There was space for more expert, nuanced, contextualized coverage of a very complex beat. I left Chalkbeat five years ago, but I’m proud of my baby, and with what Elizabeth and her team have accomplished since I left.
By the way, I’ve just launched a new commentary website called Boardhawk to monitor Denver’s new school board and the direction it hopes to take DPS. Have a look!
CP: What kind of schools did you attend growing up, and where — and what led you to enroll at Colorado College for your undergrad years?
Gottlieb: I attended a Chicago Public School — Beulah Shoesmith Elementary — from kindergarten through fifth grade. It was extremely diverse racially and socio-economicaly. I switched to the private University of Chicago Lab School for middle and high school. I ended up at CC because my older sister went there, and when I visited her at age 15, I fell in love with Colorado and knew this was where I wanted to be. There’s sunshine here in winter! As an English major book nerd, the idea of taking one class at a time under the block plan appealed to me.
CP: Grade Colorado’s mainstream news media in light of your own first career as a longtime newsman in Denver. We hear a lot about how things have changed for the worse in the news business, but have they in some ways changed for the better?
Gottlieb: I think the mainstream media has changed for the better in some ways, because it now includes digital startups like Chalkbeat, Denverite (now part of Colorado Public Radio), the Colorado Sun, and the Colorado Independent. All provide deep coverage of important issues. It also includes the ever-more-mighty CPR. The Colorado Media Project is helping drive innovation and exciting collaborations among a variety of newsrooms. The Rocky is gone, and the Post has been devoured by an immoral and rapacious hedge fund, but still produces some excellent work with a skeletal staff.
Despite some positives, though, the future of local news is tenuous at best. There isn’t a viable business model. The reach of local news is much diminished, and people are turning to social media for news that often isn’t news. The current economic emergency is exacerbating these trends. All of this is terrifying in a time of rampant mis- and disinformation.
CP: You served in the Peace Corps in the 1980s and later wrote a novel, “Ultimate Excursions,” involving Peace Corps volunteers. We haven’t read the book yet; tell us how it connects to — was inspired by? — your real-life experience in Ecuador.
Gottlieb: I had a Peace Corps friend who died of a cocaine overdose in horrifying circumstances while on a break in Peru. I wasn’t on the trip, but the story haunted me for years, until I exorcised it by writing a novel that opened with a death scene very close to what actually happened, according to a friend who was present. From there, my imagination ran wild. The book came out in 2008 and the publisher is out of business. It’s hard to find, but I have boxes of copies in my basement if anyone wants one (for a modest price).
CP: How would you characterize Colorado’s political culture — left, center, right or some other way — and how well does it fit you?
Gottlieb: Colorado is a crazy mix of everything, probably trending blue overall, with pockets of deep blue and MAGA red. I grew up in a progressive, eclectic, diverse neighborhood, which definitely influenced my worldview in profound ways. I’d still characterize myself as generally left of center, trending more center-ward over the years. On education issues, though, politics is a muddle, and I find myself agreeing with DFER Democrats and moderate Republicans — what few remain — more than with progressives on key issues. I think the progressive wing of the Democratic Party has gone off the rails on education.
