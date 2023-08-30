Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday crowned the latest winner of the Governor's Golden Plate Competition.
The award went to Pueblo's Stoke Pizza for its wood-fired chorizo, elote, and green chile pizza.
The third annual competition pitted six food trucks against each other for the coveted Golden Plate. All competitors must be registered as members of Colorado Proud, meaning they utilize locally grown, raised and processed food and agricultural products, which on Tuesday included apples, green chile, dairy products and much more.
The competition was fierce.
For the past two years, Papa Mario's Grilled Cheese has won either the Golden Plate or People's Choice, and last year it was both.
But this year, the crown was handed over to Stoke Pizza.
Papa Mario's won the People's Choice award for the third time.
Polis was on hand for both the annual livestock auction, which brought in $470,000, and the Golden Plate contest.
“The Governor's Plate competition is the best chance to taste some of the most delicious Colorado Proud ingredients from talented Colorado chefs," Polis said in a statement. "This fun event, and really the entire State Fair, is a celebration of Colorado agriculture and all the delicious foods produced here.
Here's the list of participants:
Stoke Pizza of Pueblo served a wood-fired chorizo, elote, and green chile pizza, sourced with flour from Boulder, cheese from Springside Cheese Shop in Pueblo, and green chiles, onions, jalapenos from Musso Farms in Pueblo.
Papa Mario's Grilled Cheese of Pueblo served the "Tiff Special," which is a roast beef sandwich with onions, green chile, and jalapeños from Musso Farms in Pueblo.
Anne's A La Mode of Edgewater served an apple pie with Pueblo green chili and aged white cheddar. The flour is sourced from Moxie Bread Company’s mill in Boulder, with apples and green chili from Longmont.
The Smoke ’N’ CEO (Grand Junction) served a green chile slider smash burger made with green chiles from Pueblo and beef from a Grand Junction ranch, where the cattle are fed with spent grain from a local brewery.
Araujo’s Taqueria of Pueblo served a samosa stuffed with beans, ground beef, cheese, and Pueblo green chile, served with a vegan side of calabacitas and corn sourced from Musso Farms and DiSanti Farm in Pueblo.
Grateful Planet Foods of Castle Rock served a plant-based French Dip sandwich with seitan proteins made in Lakewood,CO, and baguettes made by Aspen Bakery in Denver.
