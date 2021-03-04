The Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce disclosed Thursday morning its president, Rod Slyhoff, had died Tuesday afternoon. He was 66.
"He was a tremendous man," the chamber said in a statement. "A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered."
He is survived by his wife, Alice, two daughters, five grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
A memorial "celebration of life" of Slyhoff will be held later. The family is asking that in lieu of flowers, his friends and loved ones donate to the United Way, one of his many charitable passions.
A Coloradan for more than 50 years, he had been with Pueblo chamber since 1988 and its president and CEO since 1994. Before that, Slyhoff was the executive director of Junior Achievement of Pueblo for four years and the manager of Pueblo’s KC Furniture Store.
Slyhoff is a former president of the Association for Colorado Chambers of Commerce.
“Rod was an amazing person and a true champion for Pueblo," Phyllis Samora, the chamber's senior vice president, said in a statement Thursday. "He dedicated his life to making Pueblo the greatest place to visit, live and do business"
She said she was honored to call him a friend and mentor for 30 years.
"We will work hard to carry on the mission he started,” Samora said.
With Slyhoff at the helm, the chamber went from about 800 members to more than 1,300.
He is a former board member for Pueblo County United Way, including two years as chairman, He also chaired the Southern Colorado Business Partnership. He was a member of the local Lions Club for more than 20 years and the Rotary Club for 43.
His resume of awards and commendations is long.
"Rod was most proud of the Pueblo Chamber’s involvement with El Pomar Foundation and the Black, Latino and Asian Emerging Leadership programs," the chamber said in its sad announcement. "Rod was an avid baseball fan and thoroughly enjoyed Pueblo and promoting this community as a great place to live and raise a family."
