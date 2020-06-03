Twenty-five business executives and community leaders in Colorado will be part of the next class of Governor's Fellows, a program that provides public policy training through case studies, academic instruction and interaction with members of the administration.
"As we have learned throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, leadership matters in the public sector,” said Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement. “The success of our state will be enhanced by the partnership with CiviCO and the Governor’s Fellowship Program contributing to making this an even stronger state.”
CiviCo, formerly Quarterly Forum, accepted applications during February and March, and plans to begin activities for the incoming class in September. Now in its fifth year, the fellowship will enable participants to shadow members of the Polis Administration, work on a capstone public policy project with a government client and hear from faculty at the University of Colorado-Denver School of Public Affairs.
For participants from large corporations, the participation fee is $7,500. For entrepreneurs and nonprofit executives, the cost is $4,500. This year’s fellows are:
- Shatana Allen, Human Resource Director at Arrow Electronics in Denver
- Theo Chapman, Project Engineer at Worley in Denver
- Mary Coleman, Director, Board of Education at Colorado Springs School District 11 and Director of Philanthropy at Centura Health in Colorado Springs
- Jake Eichengreen, Executive Director at Quad Innovation Partnership in Colorado Springs
- Eric Elkins, CEO & Chief Strategist at WideFoc.us Social Media in Denver
- Alison Griffin, Vice President, Whiteboard Advisors in Denver
- Stephanie Hendrickson, Vice President & General Manager at Nephrology Care Alliance – DaVita in Denver
- Abram Herman, Owner-operator at The Sukkah Project LLC in Grand Junction
- Zach Hermsen, Vice President, Finance & Operations at Emily Griffith Technical College in Denver
- Sam Houghteling, Program Director at CSU Straayer Center for Public Service Leadership in Fort Collins
- Marissa Hummon, Chief Technology Officer at Utilidata in Golden
- Emily Keating-Gangaware, Owner of Medicare Coach in Denver
- Amy Kuark, Treasurer of Friendship Bridge in Lakewood
- Todd Laurie, Executive Vice President – Fund Services/Partner at Baceline Investments LLC in Denver
- Susana Lopez-Baker, Services Manager at Brighton Housing Authority in Brighton
- Sarah McCarthy, West Slope Manager at Conservation Colorado in Grand Junction
- Alexander Ooms, Managing Partner at ClearCreek Partners in Denver
- Pat Perrella, Associate Dean, Daniels College of Business at the University of Denver in Denver
- JulieMarie Shepherd Macklin, Presidents Leadership Class Faculty Member and Academic Director at the University of Colorado in Boulder
- Shane Sherman, Strategic Business Partner & Adjunct Faculty at the Center for Creative Leadership & UCCS in Colorado Springs
- Sasha Shtern, CEO of Zero G Capital in Denver
- Ale Spray, Business Development – Community Engagement at Mortenson in Denver
- Jonathan Steenland, Chief Innovation & Security Officer at Botdoc in Colorado Springs
- Donald Thorn, Executive Director of Colorado FFA Foundation in Greeley
- Stacey Wall, Director of Advanced Practice at Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora
