Friends, family and other Coloradans will memorialize former Gov. Richard D. Lamm on Aug. 31.

His widow, writer Dottie Lamm, announced the public memorial service Friday morning.

+2 Former Colorado Gov. Dick Lamm dies at 85 Dick Lamm, the governor known widely for turning a cold shoulder to the 1976 Winter Olympics after the state won the rights and who later mounted a presidential campaign, died Thursday evening. He was 85.

Lamm died July 29 from a pulmonary embolism earlier in the week. He was 85. Lamm was Colorado's governor from 1975 to 1987.

The memorial will be at the Wings Over the Rockies Museum in Denver's Lowry neighborhood beginning at 3:30 p.m. The doors will open at 3 p.m.

"Any and all are invited to attend and commemorate a remarkable life well lived," Dottie Lamm wrote in an email to friends, announcing the service.

The ceremony will also be carried via a livestream, with details to be announced later, she wrote.