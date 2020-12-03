A hearing to consider setting a ballot initiative title for a proposed ban on hydraulic fracturing ended on Wednesday with the measure withdrawn from consideration.
One of the two designated representatives for Initiative #5 failed to appear before the Title Board at the hearing, which is a requirement for the title setting process. The other proponent, Thomas Williams of Eldorado Springs, agreed to resubmit the measure after finding a new representative.
The initiative would have banned all fracking not on federal land, and given the attorney general and third parties standing to sue for compliance.
Following an executive session, board members revised the policies and procedures of the Title Board, which sets ballot initiative titles prior to signature gathering. Among the protocols: each board member is solely responsible for determining whether they have a conflict of interest, proponents may not change their initiative between submission to the secretary of state's office and the board hearing, and there may be only one rehearing per initiative.
"Whenever feasible, the Title Board will also provide means by which members of the public (other than designated representatives for a proposed initiative) may participate remotely," the policy states. During the pandemic, the board has met virtually and taken testimony by phone and Internet.
Members also deleted a section from the proposed draft that characterized the submission of multiple versions of the same policy idea as "inefficiently us[ing] state resources." During the last election cycle, some proponents submitted as many as three dozen proposals on a single theme, with slight variations on details, only to decide later which one to take to the ballot.
For example, Proposition 117, which voters approved in November and places limits on the creation of government-run enterprises, had five other versions come through the Title Board.
"It may be inefficient for all parties," acknowledged Jason Gelender, the board member representing the Office of Legislative Legal Services. "But I don't know how comfortable I really am with us discouraging this fundamental right for them to submit as many as they want ultimately."
"They do have a constitutional right to bring as many as they want," agreed Theresa Conley, the board chair representing Secretary of State Jena Griswold. Traditionally, she added, the board has a "handshake agreement" with proponents to approve titles on multiple versions, as long as proponents ultimately withdraw all but one.
Board member Julie Pelegrin, also with OLLS, worried proponents might perceive the Title Board would punish them for submitting multiple proposals. The language as drafted in the policy mentioned the board "strongly encouraged" a single submission and would schedule multiple submissions for later in each hearing.
"It seems like with each cycle, the number of what I call 'batch initiatives' increases," Gelender said. "I don't know if it's a good look for the board" to give scheduling preference to those with single policy submissions. The board members erased all reference to multiple submissions, while agreeing it was desirable for proponents to minimize the number of initiatives they bring forward.
The next Title Board meeting will take place on Dec. 16. On the agenda is Initiative #6, a version of the "Petition Rights Amendment" that came before the board last year. The proposed statutory and constitutional change would establish a right to ballot initiative throughout state and local governments.
