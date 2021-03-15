Colorado Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera has been named a fellow in a program for top-level state officials from across the country.
Hunt-Kean Leadership Fellows includes 29 policy leaders in the program, which is put on by the Hunt Institute, an education policy nonprofit founded by former North Carolina Gov. Jim Hunt.
The fellowship program is named for Hunt, a Democrat, and former Republican New Jersey Gov. Tom Kean. Its advisory board includes 21 former governors who put also made education an agenda priority.
The program refers to its annual groups as "cohorts."
"All students deserve a high-quality education that is based on innovative best practices and provides a foundation for current and future success,” Primavera said in a statement Monday. “I am proud to join this cohort of bipartisan state policymakers in learning and fellowship and am grateful to The Hunt Institute for the opportunity."
The program includes six current governors: Kate Brown of Oregon, Kim Reynolds of Iowa, Brad Little of Idaho, Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, Tate Reeves of Mississippi and Spencer Cox of Utah.
