The fate of pit bulls in Denver will be left to voters this November, when they will be asked to decide whether to lift the city's breed ban after more than three decades.
The bill was passed on unanimous consent by the Denver City Council on Monday night, although Councilwoman At Large Debbie Ortega had voted against the measure the week before and remains opposed to it out of safety precautions.
“This is a topic that has been around the city for a very, very long time,” Ortega said Aug. 10. “This is one I will not support moving forward to the voters.”
The legislation, led by Councilman Chris Herndon, would establish a permitting system for pit bulls, breeds that include the American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier and Staffordshire Bull Terrier.
Any Denverite with a pit bull must register with Denver Animal Protection to obtain a “breed-restricted permit,” which requires an owner to provide their name and address where the dog will reside, two emergency contacts, an accurate description of the pit bull, an annual fee and proof the dog was microchipped and current on rabies vaccinations.
Residents could own up to two pit bulls per home. If no violations for the dog are recorded for three consecutive years, it would be allowed to register like any other dog in Denver.
Herndon has maintained, based on controlled studies by the American Veterinary Medical Association, that pit bulls “are not disproportionately dangerous compared with other dogs.”
The majority of councilors agree with him.
The 13-member body earlier this year had voted to lift the ban, but their efforts were blocked by a veto from Mayor Michael Hancock, his first ever, because he couldn’t bring himself to “diminish nor dismiss the very real, traumatic experiences" of people who pleaded with him not to loosen restrictions and were "part of the overall record of attacks by these dogs.”
If approved by voters, pit bulls could stroll city streets as soon as Jan. 1, 2021.
