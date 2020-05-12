The Benghazi soldier backing President Trump is organizing a protest Sunday at noon at the state Capitol to oppose the coronavirus restrictions imposed by Gov. Jared Polis.
Jason Salzman of the Colorado Times Recorder was the first to report Tuesday that John “TIG” Tiegen is organizing the event.
In an interview with Colorado Politics, Tiegen said the overreach of state government to keep businesses closed was akin to a socialist dictatorship.
"It's time to open up and take our chances, the way we have for the last 243 years in this country," he said.
The event starts when motorcycle riders leave Pueblo at 9:30 a.m., departing from Denver at Buffalo Wild Wings at 5821 N. Elizabeth St. in Pueblo.
"Let's stop the threats from our government," states the flyer for the event. "Let's stop the overreach of POLIS and his unelected Despots."
President Trump invited Polis, a Democrat, to Washington for a meeting Wednesday.
A CIA contractor in 2012 who survived the attack on the U.S. consulate, Tiegen co-authored "13 Hours: The Inside Account of What Really Happened in Benghazi." He founded Colorado Veterans for Trump.
Last year Tiegen was tapped to submit the Colorado petitions to put Trump’s name on the state ballot in November.
"I kind of went with the quarantine in the beginning," he said Tuesday. "But the cure right now is going to be worse than the actual virus, in my opinion. Businesses are closed and many aren't going to open back up. Nobody's got any money. You've got these mom-and-pop shops they won't allow to open up, but they've got Walmart, Lowe's, Home Depot, all these big-box superstores can stay open, and they average 10,000 freaking people a day and 300-something employees.
"And you're telling me a diner can't open because it's less safe than standing in line for a half hour with a thousand other freaking people."
