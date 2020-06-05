The best political show in town on Thursday involved Colorado’s former governor John Hickenlooper, the leading Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican Cory Gardner.
For much of the day, the five members of Colorado’s Independent Ethics Commission heard testimony in a virtual hearing on the WebEx platform on complaints against Hickenlooper brought 18 months ago by the Republican-aligned Public Trust Institute.
The watchdog group, headed by Frank McNulty, a former GOP speaker of the Colorado House, and represented by Suzanne Staiert, the Republican nominee for a crucial state Senate seat, alleges that Hickenlooper accepted what amounted to illegal gifts when he traveled on private planes paid for by wealthy businessmen and corporations in 2017 and 2018, when he was governor.
The only thing missing — in between screeching sounds, stray conversations and the occasional barking dog — was Hickenlooper, who defied a subpoena issued by the commission.
Thursday’s showdown has been months in the making, as a hearing on the complaints has been delayed several times — at one point because the ethics commission couldn’t find a conference room and another time when the coronavirus pandemic shut down all in-person meetings across the state — but by the time it appeared on computer screens, it lived up to the hype.
Hickenlooper’s high-priced attorneys — including one paid for by national Democrats, who parachuted in at the last minute to handle an attempt to quash a subpoena issued by the commission — argued that the hearing’s teleconferencing platform was too glitchy to guarantee Hickenlooper his right to due process.
A Denver district court judge disagreed late Wednesday night, denying Hickenlooper’s request, and Hickenlooper appealed the ruling.
By the afternoon, the commission had voted to hold Hickenlooper in contempt, even though he eventually agreed to testify at an online hearing later in June.
Eleven years ago, Colorado’s ethics commission convened for its first-ever hearing, in a high-stakes case brought by a self-appointed watchdog group against a politician considered as one of his party’s leading voices in the state, with an unbroken streak of wins under his belt, stretching back nearly 20 years.
Politics in Colorado might not exactly repeat itself, but it sure does rhyme sometimes.
On March 6, 2009, the ethics commission convened live and in-person in a hearing room in a downtown skyscraper to conduct an all-day hearing on complaints filed against then-U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman. The Aurora Republican had previously been elected to the state House and the state Senate before winning three statewide elections as state treasurer and then secretary of state.
The parallels with Thursday’s hearing on the Hickenlooper complaints aren’t exact, by any means.
The charges aimed at Hickenlooper, who won election twice as Denver mayor and twice as governor, concern his relationships with wealthy businessmen and corporations who paid for him to fly around in private planes when he was governor, while the allegations against Coffman involved his relationship with political consultants who were involved with state business when he was serving as Colorado’s secretary of state.
The stakes in the 2009 hearing weren’t nearly as urgent as the online hearing held this week, either.
Coffman had been elected to represent a reliably Republican congressional district just four months earlier, though he was rumored to embody the state GOP’s best shot at winning a top-ticket race in a future election.
Hickenlooper’s hearing, on the other hand, took place just days before ballots were set to go out for the Democratic primary to decide whether it’s Hickenlooper or former state House Speaker Andrew Romanoff who challenges Gardner.
In 2009, the commission, created when state voters approved Amendment 41 in 2006, had only been operating for a couple years, and at that point had spent most of its time laying the ground rules for an ethics regimen that banned gifts above a certain value to lawmakers and state employees.
Before the Coffman case, all the complaints that made their way to the commission had been dismissed as frivolous, but most of the panel’s work involved weighing in on questions as those subject to the constitutional amendment tried to figure out what was allowed and what wasn’t.
Between the ethics commission’s first hearing and its most recent one, the partisan roles have nearly completely reversed. In Coffman’s case, it was a the Democratic-aligned Colorado Ethics Watch hurling charges at Coffman, though both Coffman and Hickenlooper hired prominent Democratic attorneys to represent them.
In Hickenlooper’s case, that’s Colorado attorney Mark Grueskin, who often represents the Democratic Party, and Washington, D.C.-based Marc Elias, who was the attorney for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.
Coffman hired former state Rep. Doug Friednash, a Denver Democrat who represented Mark Udall’s 2008 campaign and later served as city attorney under Denver Mayor Michael Hancock before a stint as Hickenlooper’s chief of staff.
Colorado Ethics Watch alleged that Coffman allowed Republican operative Dan Kopelman, a former campaign staffer and an employee of Coffman’s at the Department of State, to run a side business selling voter data to Republican candidates and committees. It also charged that Coffman OK’d a contract with a voting machine company that was also represented by Coffman’s political consultants.
The charges against Coffman, Friednash argued, were part of a “scorched earth campaign” meant to undermine the Republican’s political standing. Colorado Ethics Watch, he noted during testimony in the hearing, had filed more complaints against Coffman than against all other Democrats combined — a charge Hickenlooper’s defenders have made against McNulty’s group, which has primarily targeted Hickenlooper with a barrage of complaints during its brief existence.
The Coffman hearing didn’t yield any Perry Mason moments or bombshell revelations. Mostly, it amounted to painstaking discussion about how political consultants organize their businesses and what kind of side activities were allowed under state rules.
Two of the five ethics commissioners recused themselves in the Coffman complaint, citing potential conflicts. One, a former Republican state lawmaker from Golden, worked with Coffman when both served in the legislature in the 1990s, and the other was involved with a property dispute with Coffman several years earlier.
After numerous meetings held behind closed doors over the next six weeks, the remaining three commissioners considering the case issued a ruling that completely exonerated Coffman, declaring that it had heard “insufficient evidence under either a clear and convincing standard of proof or a preponderance of the evidence standard of proof to find that Coffman violated any standard of ethical conduct.”
Coffman’s political opponents attempted to make some hay with the ethics charges, but their political value quickly faded after the complaints were dismissed. He went on to win four more terms in Congress before finally losing an election in 2018, when he was unseated by Democrat Jason Crow in a battleground congressional district. Last year, he won a close election as mayor of Aurora.
Hickenlooper, however, was hit with attack after attack from Republicans and skeptical Democrats alike, throughout the day and into the evening after the commissioners voted to hold him in contempt. However the ethics commission ultimately rules, the jury will be out for a while, at least, on the ethics complaints' effect on his political future.
