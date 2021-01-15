Paul Andrews, president and CEO of the National Western Stock Show, speaks at a news conference in Denver on Nov. 13, 2012, as city leaders announced plans to ensure the show did not relocate with an ambitious redevelopment plan and strategic partnerships with Colorado State University and private interest. Pictured behind him are, from left, Tracy Higgins of the Denver Urban Renewal Authority; Ron Williams, CEO of the National Western Board of Directors, and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock.