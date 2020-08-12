The latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows about a third of Denver residents still have not completed the 2020 Census. Counting efforts are slated to end on Sept. 30, a month earlier than previously announced, meaning door-knocking, phone call and mail reminders will stop, too.
The bureau’s last-minute changes, announced Aug. 3, are part of efforts to "accelerate the completion of data collection and apportionment counts by our statutory deadline of December 31, 2020, as required by law and directed by the Secretary of Commerce,” Director Steven Dillingham said in a written statement posted on the bureau's website.
What could happen in Denver and across Colorado over the next few months will have real consequences, ones that will shape the next decade.
The decennial census, which begins in the spring of 2020, determines how much funding a state receives and distributes for government resources such as education, health care and transportation. The numbers it gathers also helps draw congressional and state legislature district maps and determine how many members of Congress each state gets.
The past decade has seen lower funding levels than the last three decennial cycles, according to the Urban Institute. That means states with high stakes, like Colorado — which is projected to gain an extra congressional seat after 2020 — need to pick up the slack if they want an accurate count.
Colorado currently sits in 16th place across the country with a 66.8% response rate.
“Roughly 4 out of 10 households nationwide yet to be counted, and already delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, the bureau now has less than two months left to try to reach people of color, immigrants, renters, rural residents and other members of historically undercounted groups who are not likely to fill out a census form on their own,” NPR reports.
Denver Councilwoman Jamie Torres, who represents the West Colfax neighborhood in District 3, urged her constituents to be counted.
“Your response rate is as low as 39% in part of that neighborhood and only as high as 50%,” she said on Monday during the City Council meeting. “Our ability to count every neighbor increases the amount of federal funding we could get, which decreases the amount of local funding that we would have to come up with for key programing for social services and transportation and infrastructure.”
To complete the census online, visit 2020census.gov.
