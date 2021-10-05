The 2021 Carousel Ball held up its legacy of combining charity and play on Saturday, with a turnout of those both looking to shake off pandemic blues and show their loyalty to the Children’s Diabetes Foundation and the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes.
“It’s super important for us to start meeting again in a safe manner,” said ball chair Dana Davis, executive director of the Children’s Diabetes Foundation, the fundraising arm of the Barbara Davis Center.
The 2021 ball, held at the Hyatt Regency at the Colorado Convention Center, had entertainment by rock legends REO Speedwagon and a congratulatory message, delivered by video, from Jay Leno, a Davis family friend who has emceed the Carousel of Hope Ball and hopes to attend the next one in Denver.
Davis is the daughter of Barbara and the late Marvin Davis, who established the Children’s Diabetes Foundation in 1977, shortly after a then 7-year-old Dana was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. A year later, Marvin, who died in 2004, donated the money to build the Barbara Davis Center in Denver, which opened in 1978. In 2005, the center moved to the Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, where it remains today.
There, researchers work to find a cure for diabetes while doctors and specially trained medical professionals treat 7,600 children and adults annually from 46 states and 33 countries. Forty percent of the patients are at or below the poverty line, and no one is turned away because they cannot pay.
The Carousel Ball, now in its 35th year, was the social event of the year until 1985, when the Davises moved to Southern California, where Marvin, who made his fortune as founder and chairman of the Denver-based Davis Oil, had business interests that included ownership of 20th Century Fox, the Pebble Beach Corp. and the Beverly Hills Hotel. He also owned the Aspen Skiing Co.
Upon the family’s move, the Carousel Ball became the Carousel of Hope Ball and was held every other year in Beverly Hills, alternating with the Carousel Ball in Denver. In its heyday, the Denver edition could boast attendance that included a cavalcade of stars, including Frank Sinatra, Lucille Ball, Cary Grant and Dolly Parton, along with politicians like President Gerald Ford and Henry Kissinger.
The ball raised $1.6 million, with the special appeal alone bringing in $570,111, thanks in large part to the skill of “fundaneer” Halie Behr, and two $100,000 gifts. One came from Steve Lucas, who, with his wife, Shelley, received the 2021 High Hopes Tribute Award; the other was from a couple that requested anonymity.
Lucas, who was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when he was in his 20s, is the chief executive officer of iCIMS, the world’s leading talent acquisition and human resources cloud platform with clients that include Microsoft, Amazon, FedEx, Pepsi and The Cheesecake Factory. Shelley has supported the Children's Diabetes Foundation in numerous ways, including chairing its other major fundraiser, the Brass Ring Luncheon & Fashion Show.
Julie and Dr. Dan Feiten also were honored, receiving the Founders Award for the three decades they devoted to advancing pediatric diabetes care and supporting families coping with Type 1 diabetes diagnoses. Three of their now-adult four children are Type 1 diabetics.
Davis was sure to implement as many coronavirus precautions as possible for the event.
With the safety of the 860 guests in mind, Davis hired a COVID-19 protocol officer to give up-to-the-minute guidance on aspects like mask wearing, sanitizing and social distancing. She also engaged EventScan, a company offering COVID-19 prevention services for live events across the nation. Guests were required to present proof of vaccination in the days leading up to the event, and those with religious or health exemptions to the vaccine submitted to a rapid test at the event's check-in. Guests' temperature was also taken at check-in.
“This is our first time out since the pandemic, and we’re doing it with some trepidation,” said Nancy Lockspeiser, a longtime supporter of the Barbara Davis Center and member of the 2021 ball’s Carousel Committee.
“But,” she said, “we felt we could trust Dana [Davis] to keep everyone safe.”
Her husband, Dr. Lester Lockspeiser, agreed. “Dana thinks of everything. It’s a trait passed down from her mother.”
“People are off the charts happy to be here,” observed Judy McNeil, a past chair of the ball and former president of The Guild of the Children’s Diabetes Foundation.
Dr. Reginald Washington, chief medical officer for Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center and Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, like Davis said that people are experiencing COVID fatigue — “Even people who want to do the right thing are tired of wearing masks and having restrictions.”
But, he added, it’s very important for safety precautions remain, even for those who are fully vaccinated. “The vaccine will keep you from getting real sick, but it won’t stop you from getting it. So I’m glad that Dana put so many safety measures in place.”
Mike Ferrufino, president and chief executive officer of the Colorado Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, agreed, saying, “It’s nice to see everyone out and having fun, but we still need to be vigilant."
Civic leaders at the ball included Peter and Meredith Coors; Kevin Sayer, CEO of Dexcom, presenting sponsor of the ball, and his wife, Mimi; Dr. Marian Rewers, executive director of the Barbara Davis Center; Greg Maffei, president and CEO of Liberty Global, and his wife, Sharon; Darryl Traweek, director of RBC Wealth Management’s Private Client Group/West Division; Sharon Magness Blake and husband Ernie Blake; Jake Jabs, founder of American Furniture Warehouse, with his partner, Rene Green, administrator of the Ms. Colorado Senior America Pageant; Arlene Hirschfeld, secretary of the foundation’s executive board, and her husband, Barry; Lisa Corley, president of The Guild of the Children’s Diabetes Foundation, and her husband, Tom; Neil Oberfeld, co-chair of the national leasing practice at GreenbergTraurig, and his wife, Barb, a past president of the foundation guild; and Cindy Farber, whose late husband, Steve, was a founder of the Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck law firm.
