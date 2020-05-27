As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, the day restaurants across Colorado have been given the OK to reopen at half-capacity, at least 417 restaurants, bars and breweries have applied for Denver’s temporary patio expansion program.
The city’s new initiative is intended to give local businesses the opportunity to allow sit-down service while adhering to social distancing guidelines as the coronavirus continues to loom.
The Dive Inn at 1380 S. Broadway and Bierstadt Lagerhaus at 2875 Blake St. are expected to be the first two businesses approved, likely Wednesday, depending on the outcome of the city's final inspections, according to city spokesperson Heather Burke.
"When businesses are ready, Denver can expedite their expansions," Burke said. "However, we're seeing that not all restaurants are ready quite yet."
Something that should be made clear, she said, is that restaurants can open Wednesday as long as they comply with state rules. "Only patio expansions need to go through the inspection process depending on the totality of their circumstances for expansion," she said.
Denver's patio expansion program kicked off May 18, before Gov. Jared Polis had released his restaurant guidelines, “in order to proactively manage the review of expansion requests,” city officials said in a statement. According to a list of program applicants provided by the city’s Joint Operations Center, some businesses submitted their proposals as soon as 25 minutes after the city made the announcement.
Roughly 2,800 establishments are eligible to apply, Burke said, including coffee shops, cafes, wineries and distilleries, or other similar places offering food or alcohol. Once approved, the temporary program will be available through Labor Day, at which point the city will decide whether to extend the opportunity.
Under Denver's program, business owners can expand into private property, including off-street parking lots with the property owner’s consent, as well as public right-of-way, including sidewalks, street parking spaces, “and possibly closing select streets,” according the city’s website. (In both scenarios, the city’s zoning code limitations apply.)
All workers and customers will have to wear face masks, except while eating and drinking.
“Expanding outdoor seating will give more guests the opportunity to enjoy their favorite eating and drinking establishments in a safe way and support these businesses that are so vital to our neighborhoods,” Sonia Riggs, president and chief executive officer of the Colorado Restaurant Association, said in a statement May 18. “We are thrilled that Denver leaders have moved quickly to launch this effort, and we hope it can become a successful model for restaurants and bars across the state.”
The Downtown Denver Partnership, which has been lobbying Mayor Michael Hancock to launch a pilot program that would temporarily close certain stretches of streets to car traffic — such as Glenarm Place and Larimer Street downtown; Tennyson Street in Berkeley; and Pearl Street in Platt Park — was pleased with the city’s decision to pursue a patio expansion program.
“We are in a time of tremendous opportunity to think creatively about how we keep people safe and make them feel safe,” Tami Door, president and CEO of the Downtown Denver Partnership, said in a statement. “We thank Mayor Hancock for his bold, swift leadership in ensuring businesses can open both safely and successfully.”
Since stay-at-home orders in Colorado were issued in March, the restaurant industry has been one of the sectors hardest hit, losing an estimated $975 million just in April, according to the Colorado Restaurant Association.
Roughly 8,700 businesses in Denver alone have sought financial help from the city, according to the latest emergency situation report.
