Owning pit bulls in Denver has been outlawed for 31 years, but come November, Denver voters could have the opportunity to repeal that ban.
The bill to refer the issue to the Nov. 3 ballot was heard by the full Denver City Council on Monday evening and approved in a 12-1 vote with Councilwoman At Large Debbie Ortega opposed. The measure will be up for a final vote Aug. 17.
“This is a topic that has been around the city for a very, very long time,” Ortega said. “This is one I will not support moving forward to the voters.”
Councilman Chris Herndon, who represents parts of northeast Denver, fought and failed earlier this year to repeal the 1989 ordinance after Mayor Michael Hancock vetoed the bill. The council was unable to gather the supermajority needed to sidestep his authority.
In Hancock’s veto letter, he said he could not “in good conscience” support the legislation because it “would pose an increased risk to public safety,” a concern that was at the time and still is echoed by Ortega.
“Here’s the reality: Irresponsible pet owners continue to be a problem, and it is the irresponsible owners and their dogs I must consider in evaluating the overall impact of this ordinance,” Hancock said Feb. 14. “I cannot diminish nor dismiss the very real, traumatic experiences of people who contacted me and are part of the overall record of attacks by these dogs.”
Herndon has maintained, based on controlled studies by the American Veterinary Medical Association, that pit bulls “are not disproportionately dangerous compared with other dogs.”
Under Herndon’s proposal, a resident must register with Denver Animal Protection to obtain a “breed-restricted permit,” which requires an owner to provide their name and address where the dog will reside, two emergency contacts, an accurate description of the pit bull, an annual fee and proof the dog was microchipped and current on rabies vaccinations.
Residents could own up to two pit bulls per home. If no violations for the dog are recorded for three consecutive years, it would be allowed to register like any other dog in Denver.
If approved by voters, pit bulls could begin strolling city streets as soon as Jan. 1, 2021.
