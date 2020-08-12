The more than 500 attendees at the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce’s annual State of the City didn’t share a warm lunch together this year — only computer screens — thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, the issue looming over Wednesday’s online event.
Denver Democratic Mayor Michael Hancock, the keynote speaker, was joined by Republican Mayors Jackie Millet of Lone Tree and Marc Williams of Arvada for a panel discussion in which the three highlighted the ways they’re working to keep the region afloat during and after the outbreak.
“We're still in the midst of an emergency response to a global pandemic,” Hancock said. “We’re rebuilding our economy, but with a great deal of budget challenges, and we're in the middle of a difficult conversation about equity, race and public safety.
“These times have required all of us to think in extraordinary terms, to act in unprecedented ways in order to lead the city during these extraordinary, unprecedented times,” he said. “I know these steps that we've taken have been tough and the situation is far from over, but we must stay the course.”
Both Hancock and Millet say their cities, both of which rely heavily of sales, use and lodging taxes, have taken major hits economically. Denver is facing a $227 million budget shortfall, and Lone Tree’s revenue was down by 43% in the second quarter.
The Park Meadows shopping mall, “lovingly referred to as the goose that lays the golden eggs for the city of Lone Tree,” is quiet, Millet said.
“We’ve seen a very different shift in spending, even prior to COVID, as more people are shopping online” and increasingly seeking experiences over products, she said.
“Bizarrely enough,” Williams had a different story to tell. Sales taxes in Arvada have increased by 3% over last year, partly because the city taxes groceries, Williams said.
“We do not have a big shopping mall … we always wanted one for decades and now we’re glad we didn’t have it,” he said with a laugh. “But our economy is much more middle of the road. We don’t have the big highs. We don’t have the big lows. But what we do have are the hardware stores – the Home Depots, the Lowe’s, the Aces. People have been doing home improvements like crazy during this time.”
Arvada also houses supersized grocery stores, such as Costco and Sam’s Clubs. “Those businesses have been doing remarkable sales during this timeframe,” Williams said.
Still, he fears what may happen as the stimulus money and unemployment dollars “dry up.”
Hancock asked attendees to join him, Millet and Williams in calling on Congress to direct financial aid to cities and states in the next stimulus bill.
The mayors also discussed homelessness, an issue Hancock said called for regional and statewide solutions. He urged for support behind the Nov. 3 ballot initiative that would raise the city’s sales tax by 0.25% to help pay for homelessness services, including housing.
The issue is “impacting all of our communities, and it’s more visible,” Williams said.
Denver has accelerated some public projects, including the 16th Street Mall renovation, which Hancock said would employ nearly 1,500 jobs and generate a regional impact of $3.7 billion.
“Driving a good jobs strategy with better pay, better benefits and better investment opportunities is what this opportunity around acceleration is all about,” he said.
The three mayors called on residents to keep washing their hands, mind social distance rules and wear facemasks to prevent a second shutdown. Hancock also encouraged businesses who are capable to allow their employees to work remotely for as long as possible until a COVID-19 vaccine is available.
“We will bounce back,” Hancock said, “but it’s going to take all of us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.