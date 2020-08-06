A new poll from two left-leaning organizations says Coloradans still have a disapproval of President Trump and Republican incumbent Sen. Cory Gardner.
Public Policy Polling, which usually works for Democratic organizations, gave Trump a 55% disapproval rate against a 40% approval, with 5% undecided.
Gardner had a 16-point gap: 36% approval to 52% disapproval with 12% undecided.
The poll commissioned by Accountable US did not ask those polled any questions about former Gov. John Hickenlooper. The organization bills itself as a non-partisan government corruption group, which emerged as part of the New Venture Fund, which is described by the website Influence Watch as a "dark money" political organization that supports left-of-center causes.
Hickenlooper was found guilty of two violations by the state ethics commission in June for luxury travel he accepted as governor, as well as for initially failing to honor a subpoena to testify to the panel.
A spokesman for Accountable US told Colorado Politics no questions were asked about the former governor's travails, because he's a candidate, not an elected official, and doing so might endanger the organization's nonprofit status.
The survey focused on recovery relief legislation, as Republicans in the Senate struggle to reach agreement before it can work with the Democratic-led House, which passed legislation in May.
The survey indicated, for instance, 56% of those who responded thought President Trump’s pandemic response made the nation less safe, compared to 39% who thought America is safer because of it.
Pollsters contacted 556 Coloradans by phone and text to compile the survey on July 31 with margin of error is plus or minus 4.2%.
Accountable US said 33% of those surveyed identified as Democrats, 29% were Republicans and 38% said they were "independent."
Read more about the Colorado survey and those in other battleground states by clicking here.
