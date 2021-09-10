Heidi Ganahl, elected statewide to the University of Colorado Board of Regents, will end the mystery of her political future at an event next Tuesday in El Paso County.
She's saving the news until then. The event is being planned in Monument, but the time and location have not yet been disclosed.
As Colorado's only Republican statewide officeholder, Ganahl is widely speculated to be the consensus GOP candidate to take on incumbent Gov. Jared Polis, who is seeking a second term next year.
At various times, observers have speculated that she might run for state treasurer, which has long been a springboard to higher office for Colorado politicians — see Roy Romer, Bill Owens, Gail Schoettler, Cary Kennedy and Walker Stapleton.
Polis, a wealthy tech entrepreneur with deep, self-funding pockets, won't be in play in four years.
More remotely, Ganahl has been sized up to take on U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet in the Democrat's re-election bid next year.
“I’m making a big announcement on Tuesday in the town where I grew up, Monument," Ganahl told Colorado Politics Thursday night. "I love Colorado and our future is too important to risk.
"We’re headed in the wrong direction. The cost of living is skyrocketing. Crime is rising beyond anything we’ve seen and our kids are struggling — there is a mental health crisis in our state. It’s time to fight for the Colorado way of life we love-and miss.”
Ganahl has written op-eds for The Denver Gazette taking particular aim at the incumbent governor.
"I’ve always thought of a CEO (i.e., governor) as someone who is a leader, an inspiration to the team and most of all someone who makes the organization work," she wrote on Aug. 10. "On this count Polis has failed and failed and failed. And the fast and furious stories documenting this are buried."
On July 5, she broadened her criticism to include Democratic-backed laws she argued are job-killers, especially for women.
"In other words, Colorado needs the jobs that Polis and his party have turned away with their regulatory overreach," she wrote.
In a June 10 speech to a Republican club in Jefferson County, Ganahl attacked Polis on numerous fronts, including accusations the governor had hamstrung Colorado residents and businesses by piling on restrictions during the pandemic.
Republicans, she said, have a different approach.
"If you’re concerned about COVID, protect yourself, don't knock everyone else down and call them 'selfish bastards,' like Polis did," Ganahl said. "And if you want a check, earn it. If you want to go to college, pay for it. If someone says things you find offensive, challenge them with respect, don't ban them and run into a safe space."
Ganahl is the founder of the national Camp Bow Wow dog day care franchise she sold in 2014, as well as an author and podcast host.
She founded the Fight Back Foundation, an incubator for entrepreneurs working on social issues confronting children, and is a former chair of the Job Creators Network and a former board member for the Common Sense Institute, a Denver-based business-oriented think tank.
Ganahl's Tuesday announcement could coincide with President Joe Biden's visit to Denver to talk about the Democrats' economic agenda.
