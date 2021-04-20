For the past three months, the state's geographic naming board, which would review proposals for changing names on natural places, has been hashing out how they would make those decisions.
For Monday's meeting, they decided to take those decision policies out for a test drive, on what looked like a pretty simple pair of changes: a proposal to change the names of two reservoirs in San Miguel County.
The current names aren't controversial or racist, board members noted. "This will be a great opportunity to practice our procedures and what outreach needs to occur," said board member Kathryn Redhorse, who heads the Colorado Commission on Indian Affairs.
As it turns out, the process was a lot more complicated than anyone anticipated.
The two proposals were from the same person: KL Spear of Placerville. The first proposal is to rename VH Pasture Reservoir to Elk Springs Reservoir; the second is to rename Vurl Reservoir to Wapiti Reservoir (that's the Shawnee/Cree name for elk).
Spear acquired the land around VH Pasture Reservoir in 2014 as part of a land trade with the US Forest Service, according to the proposal. He intends to put the land into a conservation easement for preservation of its deer and elk habitat.
The reservoir's original name is a bit of a mystery, but the proposal hints that it may have belonged to a cattleman who used the land for grazing. Documentation from the local historical society indicated the cattleman was likely Hans Von Hagen, an early settler in nearby Ridgeway.
San Miguel County commissioners had no position, and the Forest Service was not opposed, according to Jennifer Runyon of the federal U.S. Board on Geographic Names, part of the U.S. Geological Survey. There just didn't seem to be either a ringing endorsement or any opposition on the proposal, she said.
And that's kind of a problem. The federal board doesn't take kindly to changing a name with historical ties just because the land changes hands, Runyon indicated.
Board member and state Rep. Perry Will, R-New Castle, suggested that VH could signify a brand, which brought up a suggestion to check with the state's brand manager.
Then there's water rights (with the VH name) tied to the reservoir. Better check with the state engineer, said another.
Has the community weighed in? As it turns out, no, and there's nothing within the board's decision-making process that allows for it. That led to suggestion for a letter to the editor of local newspapers to inform people about the potential decision and provide an opportunity for input. That letter would serve a dual purpose: it would also make people aware that the board exists, Runyon explained.
However, that wouldn't necessarily have to be repeated with other proposals: Runyon noted the county commissioners are the duly-elected representatives who should handle these matters.
Have the tribes been consulted? "No" on that too, and Redhorse said she would take on that task.
"It's a classic case of a new landowner" wanting to erase the old name. He can call it whatever he wants, Runyon said, but that change would not be reflected on state or federal records. The proponent won't be happy if the board turns down the request, she added, but the board should cite policy that they do not erase historical names, and ownership is not reason enough to rename a feature.
And because the proposal also has been sent to the federal board, the state board does need to review it and make a decision, but that could range from approval to disapproval, with the board taking no position as an in-between.
"It's a classic example of the difficulty of considering name changes," Runyon told the board. For this case, Runyon said historical factors should be weighed more heavily, absent strong enthusiasm for the name change. "It was such a simple case, wasn't it?"
There was no public comment during the meeting on the proposal, and the board decided to handle the second renaming, for Vurl Reservoir, with the same outreach as the first.
"Just wait until you get to those Mount Evans proposals," Runyon said.
