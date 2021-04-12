The House Monday gave preliminary approval to Senate Bill 124, which would change the felony murder statute from a sentence of life in prison without parole to a maximum of 48 years.
Under SB 124's original version, felony murder, currently a first-degree charge that carries a sentence of life without parole, would be changed to a second-degree murder charge with a sentence of eight to 24 years. The bill got a major rewrite in the Senate Judiciary Committee that changed the sentence to 16 to 48 years in prison.
As amended, SB 124 allows for an affirmative defense when the defendant is not the only person involved in the underlying crime, did not commit or aid in the murder, was not armed with a deadly weapon and did not believe that any other person involved intended to kill.
The crimes tied to SB 124 include felony arson, robbery, burglary, kidnapping, sexual assault, including sexual assault on a child, and felony escape.
Under the felony murder statute, those who don't actually participate in the crime of murder can still be sentenced to life in prison if another person involved in a related crime commits the murder. Judges have no discretion on this sentence under current law.
While bill sponsors claimed those convicted of felony murder are not actually the ones who commit the murder, Rep. Terri Carver, R-Colorado Springs, brought up examples from El Paso and Mesa counties where the person who committed a murder was charged with felony murder because of other issues.
It’s inappropriate and doesn’t do justice for the victim’s family, Carver said.
Rep. Mike Weissman, D-Aurora, the House sponsor of SB 124, said the bill does not remove punishment for these crimes. “None of the rights in the Victim Rights Act” are impacted by this bill, he said. Nor does SB 124 impact the commonly-charged crime of murder with deliberation or extreme indifference, he said.
Even in committee, all but two witnesses testified in favor, and he noted the District Attorneys Council of Colorado has not taken a position because their members are divided on the issue.
“We have a doctrine that is profoundly problematic” against people of color, Weissman added, citing statistics that show 25% of those convicted on felony murder were African-American. This is “a small adjustment so that the punishment fits the nature of the offense.”
Rep. Matt Gray, D-Broomfield, said when he first heard about the bill, he wasn’t crazy about it. “I’ve sent people to prison,” Gray, a former deputy district attorney, said. "The way the system has been described is not close to being accurate about how it works.
“There are horrible, evil days ... horrible, evil events,” with people who have made mistakes, but the mistake shouldn't be life-ending based on what someone else did. “Our system should be smart enough to be able to distinguish between the two things.”
The most emotional words during the debate came from Rep. Tom Sullivan, D-Centennial, whose son died in the Aurora Theater shooting. “I am dying every day,” he said. “I’m in a prison cell right now.” He said he can’t imagine how a victim’s family would feel when there are multiple people involved in a crime, although he noted the Aurora Theater shooting involved only one perpetrator.
But Sullivan didn’t actually say how members should vote. “You guys decide on this,” he said.
The only question in this bill is where the line should be drawn, Weissman said. “We seek to make a small adjustment on where that line goes.”
Rep. Rod Bockenfeld, R-Watkins, however, pleaded to keep the law the way it is, as a tool for district attorneys to use or leverage.
The bill was not amended during its trip through the House, and heads to a final vote on Tuesday. If approved, SB 124 heads to the governor.
