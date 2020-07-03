A memo from Democratic U.S. Senate nominee John Hickenlooper's campaign manager argues the former two-term governor's convincing win in Tuesday's primary demonstrates that a barrage of Republican attacks won't be enough to save embattled Republican incumbent Cory Gardner, who trails his challenger by the widest margin of any endangered GOP senator.

Issued Wednesday by M.E. Smith on the heels of Hickenlooper's 18-point primary win over former state House Speaker Andrew Romanoff, the memo was obtained by Colorado Politics. A campaign spokesman confirmed its authenticity.

While his opponent's game plan isn't explicitly mentioned, the memo serves as a rebuttal of sorts to a memo released Tuesday afternoon by the Gardner campaign that mocked "'hot mess' Hickenlooper," who faced a stretch of bad headlines and an onslaught of ads highlighting the Democrat's ethics violations and verbal stumbles.

"Republicans know that Senator Cory Gardner’s record of saying one thing in Colorado and doing another in Washington is indefensible, which is why they’ve already spent nearly $3 million on misleading negative ads against John and launched a new attack today," Smith wrote. "As the result last night showed, these attacks won’t work."

Although national Democrats outspent his detractors by a wide margin defending him in the closing weeks of the primary, Hickenlooper weathered millions of dollars in ads from Gardner, Romanoff and national Republicans slamming him for being held in contempt by the state's Independent Ethics Commission after he spurned a subpoena to testify in long-simmering complaints. Hickenlooper was also hit with a record fine for violating a state gift ban by accepting travel and other accommodations from corporations while governor.

The Gardner campaign and National Republican Senatorial Committee have indicated they aren't done telling voters about Hickenlooper's ethical woes, but Smith suggested in the memo the attacks won't be enough to counter Gardner's ties to an unpopular President Donald Trump.

"Coloradans are ready to elect John because they know him and trust that he will be an independent voice for Colorado who can change Washington and bring people together to get things done," she wrote.

Smith rattled off a series of numbers to support her contention that her boss enters the general election campaign as the clear favorite — including Gardner's upside-down favorability among Colorado voters, the state electorate's shift to the left since the Republican won the seat six years ago and the fact Hickenlooper out-polled Gardner in 2014, the last time either was on the ballot.

But the bulk of her case hinges on the contrast between the two candidates' records in office — with Hickenlooper's outweighing Gardner's by a long shot, in her estimation.

"The Denver Post editorial board put it best when they revoked their 2014 endorsement last year," Smith wrote, quoting the newspaper: "'He has become precisely what we said in our endorsement he would not be: "a political time-server interested only in professional security."'”

The Gardner campaign, unsurprisingly, paints a different picture of the road to November.

Describing Hickenlooper as a "bruised and battered candidate" whose "glass jaw is fully exposed," Chris Hansen, Gardner's general campaign consultant and the architect of the Republican's 2014 run that unseated Democrat Mark Udall, didn't pull any punches.

"One thing is clear, John Hickenlooper is the worst senate candidate in the country," Hansen wrote, later calling Gardner "the best candidate in the country."

Pointing to consistent polling that has shown Gardner trailing Hickenlooper by wide margins, a Democratic strategist turned Hansen's description of the race on its head.

"Says a lot that their candidate is losing (by) double digits to the worst candidate in the country," the Hickenlooper supporter cracked.