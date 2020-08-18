For Joe Salazar, the 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee going to be a chance to network with fellow progressives from around the country while attempting to steer the party's platform closer to the policies promoted by Bernie Sanders, the Vermont senator the former state lawmaker from Thornton introduced at a February rally in Denver, just days before Sanders won Colorado's presidential primary.

There would have been plenty of hobnobbing and elbow-rubbing, too, though Salazar, a prominent Sanders delegate to the 2016 DNC, told Colorado Politics he went to Philadelphia four years ago to conduct business, and that's what he intends to do this week as the national party convenes in front of computer monitors and TV screens across the country, in a virtual convention due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's Salazar's first DNC as a member-elect of the Democratic National Committee, a post he won in April at the party's state convention, also held online, and officially assumes as soon as the confab gavels down later this week. He said Monday he's making the best of the crimped opportunities to interact with other Democrats.

In online meetings and via text messages and email threads, he said he hopes to plant the seeds of a more aggressively progressive Biden administration but is concentrating now on unifying the party's disparate wings to defeat President Donald Trump.

"The biggest motivator for people is they don’t want another four years of Trump. They can’t even imagine the horrors they will face under another four years of Trump. That’s a great motivator right now," he said.

"We all have to do a better job getting people excited about a Biden-Harris ticket so they will come out to vote. Our republic is at risk."

Salazar said Democrats appear to be getting the hang of a virtual convention, though it doesn't have the same opportunities as the traditional event.

"I think we would have had better discussion and networking in person," he said. "The networking has been really hodgepodge; to be able to sit down with people and connect with them, that’s been super difficult."

After participating in an online meeting of the Hispanic Caucus Monday morning, Salazar, who heads the anti-fracking organization Colorado Rising and has long been a thorn in the sides of more establishment-oriented state Democrats, said the party's mission is clear.

"It was very much a rah-rah situation, pumping up Joe Biden and Kamala Harris," he said. "I’m hoping that we flesh out answers to the more pressing questions, but today was just the first day."

He added: "We’re going to have to make sure we stay tied in with the Biden administration and make sure he does what he says he’s going to do. We’re going to have to stick a pin in it and wait for him to get elected and then put pressure on the administration."

Salazar credited the former vice president's campaign for helping bridge party divides.

"The Biden camp reached out pretty quickly to me and to others. I think there’s some concern that we might see a repeat of 2016" — when some Sanders supporters sat out the election — "but I don’t think that’s going to be the case. In 2016, it was ‘our way or the highway,’” he added, referring to the Clinton campaign’s attitude toward Sanders backers. “I think the Biden recognizes that cannot be the way now.”

Progressive Democrats, he said, have made their peace with the more centrist Democrats at the top of the ticket.

"We’re going to go ahead and vote in Biden and Harris because we have to stem the damage with this administration but then we’re going to hold him accountable," he said.

Once he takes office and figures out how to navigate the Democratic Party's governing body, though, Salazar suggested that he won't be shy about reviving the pugnacious rhetoric that has pushed the party to the left in Colorado for years.

"I’m not satisfied with what we have," he said. "They didn’t have 'Medicare for All' as part of the platform, and that’s really super disappointing. In the age of COVID, if there was any more opportune time for Democrats to open their mind to a 'Medicare for All' system, now would be it, and the ones at the top are being extremely stubborn."

Circumstances could force a reckoning, he predicted.

"All the bankruptcies that will be coming as a result of not having 'Medicare for All' — people being in the hospital for weeks to months at a time, the shutdown of the entire economy, people losing their health care," he said.

"As we start to realize the effects of COVID in the coming months, and quite possibly face a second wave, hopefully they will wake people up to the idea that we should spend less on our defense budget and more on health care, which is a human right. And what shame that we have to see so many people suffer before we see either party do anything."

Salazar said he plans to participate Tuesday afternoon in online meetings of the Native American Caucus and the Council on the Environmental and Climate Crisis, where he plans to pressure Democrats toward embracing the Green New Deal.

"It is a pressing issue. Colorado’s on fire now, right? and we have massively high temperatures — the world just set a record with the highest temperature ever recorded, in Death Valley. People better wake up to this. Again, why do we have to have everybody suffer so much before our elected officials wake up? It’s time."

Sanders won Colorado's March 3 presidential primary with 37% of the vote, followed by Biden at 24.6%, Mike Bloomberg at 18.5% and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, with 17.5%. Another nine candidates received 1% or less of the vote, while a number of candidates — including Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg and Michael Bennet, Colorado's senior senator, dropped out after their name appeared on the ballot, so their votes weren't counted.

Of the state's 67 pledged delegates, Sanders wound up with 29, Biden got 21, Bloomberg got nine and Warren got eight. Another 12 delegates are unpledged party leaders and elected officials.