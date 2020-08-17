Cases of the coronavirus in Denver are back on the decline, with average daily cases down by about half, Mayor Michael Hancock reported Monday.
He attributed the slide to residents’ compliance with public health orders, including wearing masks and social distancing in public.
“Our numbers are really trending in the right direction over the last few weeks,” he said, with an average of fewer than 40 new cases a day. “That’s wonderful news for us.”
Denver’s positivity rate is below 3%, he said, and hospitalizations remain low.
Still, he said, now is “not the time for us to ease up. We are not out of the woods yet," he cautioned, adding that the public health officials will continue enforcement of public health orders and issuing citations for those who fail to comply.
Hancock said the Pepsi Center drive-up testing site, launched in May in partnership with the state, will continue to remain open. The city is transitioning toward more community-based testing sites, however, including at local nonprofits, apartment complexes and even public transit stations.
“We have found that is the most effective means to get people tested, when you’re close and you’re meeting them where they are,” he said.
The city’s community-based testing plan is largely focused on underserved communities, said Bob McDonald, the executive director of Denver’s Department of Public Health and Environment.
Denver’s communities of color, particularly the Hispanic and Latino population, have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. Data from Denver Public Health shows the neighborhoods hit hardest align with what’s become known as Denver’s “inverted L,” a shape that forms a boundary roughly aligned with Interstate Highways 70 and 25 and tends to illustrate where inequities are in the city.
There have been nearly 10,500 COVID-19 cases in Denver and at least 420 related deaths, according to the latest data from Denver Public Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.