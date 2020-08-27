Denver’s outdoor patio expansion program, a lifeline for restaurant and bar owners throughout the pandemic, may be extended through December.
The program currently is slated to expire after Halloween, but there is serious interest within the business community to keep it going, said Eric Hiraga, executive director of Denver Economic Development and Opportunity, who also leads the Economic Relief and Recovery Council, which was created in response to COVID-19.
“It comes to the question of how do you winterize those patios? How do you offer space heaters?” he explained Thursday to Denver City Council’s newly formed Budget and Policy Committee. “They need to invest in infrastructure, but they don’t want to invest unless they know that the city is committed for a period of time.”
Equipment needed to keep patrons warm while seating socially distanced outside this winter could be funded using the second round of the city’s small business relief grants, Hiraga said, which will be deployed in the coming months, with Denver City Council’s approval.
At least 318 restaurants have been OK’d to expand their patios, the recovery council reports, and applications keep coming in. The city has also approved nine street closures to support patio expansions, including at Larimer Square in downtown Denver.
To date, the Denver Economic Development and Opportunity has provided $11.8 million in urgent relief to small business and nonprofits in Denver.
Nearly 1,100 businesses have received $7.3 million in emergency grants since the city first launched the Small Business Emergency Relief Grants program on March 19, following Mayor Michael Hancock’s stay-at-home mandate. About two-thirds of those dollars went to minority and/or women-owned businesses. Eighty-six percent of grants went to businesses with 10 employees or fewer.
DEDO also allocated $2 million toward nonprofits, a half-million of which has already been distributed to 57 organizations. Another $1.5 million was spent on more than 4,000 personal protective equipment kits for small businesses and nonprofits, and $1 million is being dispersed for small businesses within Denver’s most vulnerable neighborhoods.
Much of this work has been guided by the Economic Relief and Recovery Council, an advisory group established in April that is tasked with providing recommendations to Hancock and the city’s executive leadership on how best to navigate a way out of the storm. The group is made up of more than 100 business and community leaders, who are assigned to one of the five specialized committees, including one focused on the restaurant and entertainment industry.
Heraga said the advisory group has gathered that the three primary concerns among business owners revolve around finances, health and their workforce. Worries around revenue, overhead and payroll costs abound, coupled with concerns about how to implement social distancing, maintain access to PPE and navigate varying health mandates. Employees' sense of safety and adherence to health guidelines, as well as necessary layoffs and hiring, also burden business owners.
Jen Morris, chief of staff for DEDO, said there is also a want for the city's help with marketing, so that the community knows which businesses are open, if those businesses have to-go services available and how they’re abiding by safety measures.
Denver Councilwoman Amanda Sawyer encouraged Morris to take advantage the interactive map tool, called WeAreOpenDenver.com, her office launched in May that allows consumers to locate local businesses by inputting their address or using their current location. The map is populated using crowdsourcing, meaning any local business owner can register their business and let customers know when they’re open.
Councilwoman At Large Robin Kniech was one of several council members, including Sawyer, who commended the group for their swift work to help keep the city afloat. She questioned, however, if marketing should be a prime focus of the recovery council.
“You won’t have throngs of customers for takeout if there aren’t dollars in their pocket,” Kniech said. Unemployment benefits are “a job creator. They are a recovery tool. They are a customer creator for these businesses, more so than any website or marketing tool can be.
“Dollars in people’s pockets will result in them being out,” said Kniech, who helped raise the minimum wage this year. “Marketing has very little impact compared to buying power of a massive number of workers" across the city.
Since unemployment peaked in Denver at 13.2% in mid-April, the rate has continued to decline, now hovering at around 8.8%.
“While this looks like an improvement, the number is a bit deceiving, as much of this is likely due to the shrinkage in labor force,” Hiraga said.
Denver currently faces a $227 million budget shortfall from the pandemic.
“Where we are today isn’t where we thought we’d be back in January. But know this: We will come back better than we were before,” Hancock said in late July during the annual State of the City address. “I know this because we have done it before. We did it after the Great Recession when we took Denver from one of the toughest economies in the country to one of the best.”
