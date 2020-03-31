As Denver’s homeless shelters struggle with overcrowding and staffing shortages, the city is considering creating a consolidated shelter to help some of the city’s most vulnerable populations safely ride out the novel coronavirus outbreak.
The transition to the new facility could happen as soon as next Monday, multiple service providers told Colorado Politics. One of the locations being considered is the Denver Coliseum, although some service providers worry its location in northeast Denver could present obstacles to transportation.
“In coordination with our service providers, we are exploring strategies that would allow for adequate social or physical distancing among people experiencing homelessness, while also allowing for the pooling of limited staff, volunteers and other resources,” mayor’s office spokesperson Theresa Marchetta confirmed in an email. “This would include the use of a City or partner facility large enough to serve all the people needing shelter with appropriate distancing in a shared location.”
The city has held daily calls with its shelter providers since COVID-19 became a “significant issue,” said Julia Stewart, president and executive director of the Gathering Place, a daytime drop-in center that serves women, children and transgender individuals experiencing poverty or homelessness.
Denver service providers working with the city on the new plan include Catholic Charities of Denver, the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, the Delores Project, Denver Rescue Mission, the Gathering Place, Salvation Army, the St. Francis Center, Urban Peak and Volunteers of America.
“Over the course of the last two weeks, as we have been learning more about the virus and understanding the risk of spread and the risk, in particular, to our more vulnerable populations — as well as experiencing the significant staff shortages that have resulted because of this pandemic — we've come to the conclusion that our shelters, as they stand right now, are overcrowded,” Stewart said.
She said discussions with Denver officials began a little over a week ago to identify a way the city could provide a homeless shelter that not only offers adequate space to ensure social distancing, but also access to hygiene and other crucial services, such as medical screening.
Medical screening is becoming increasingly important to prevent further community spread, as at least two people experiencing homelessness have tested positive for the new coronavirus, The Denver Post reports.
One of the top locations up for consideration was the Denver Convention Center, but Stewart said the state has since requested use of that facility, so it’s no longer a feasible option.
“The only site that we think that we are going to be able to secure at this point, based on the information that we're receiving from the city, is the National Western Center,” she said.
Stewart said she thinks consolidating shelters is a good idea because it will free up overcrowded shelter space and allow for at least 60 square feet per individual.
Kristin Baluyot, who is the Salvation Army’s Denver metro social services director, said consolidating shelters will also enable police to respond, if needed, to one location as opposed to multiple locations across the city.
“We’d also be able to provide medical screening and a very swift response to anything that might come out of those medical screenings by having medically-trained staff at one site,” she said. “Right now at our shelters, we don’t have the medical staff providing those screenings, and our frontline workers are doing their best to do it, but they’re not trained professionals.”
Baluyot said that most, if not all, Denver shelter providers agree “that this is something that needs to happen. The city hasn’t demanded that we do something like that, but we as a community recognize there is a significant need.”
She also said, by moving to a bigger space, not only will those who are served by shelters be better protected against the virus, but so will the staff who tend to them.
“With the way our shelters are structured right now, because there is very limited social distancing available,” she said, “it is creating a very unhealthy situation for those that we serve and our employees.”
Nissa LaPoint, public relations manager at Catholic Charities of Denver, said that her organization will take the lead of providing safe space for women at the new facility.
She also said that shelters will “absolutely” have the option to opt-out of consolidation if they so choose, but that most agree transitioning under one roof is the best plan of action at this time.
LaPoint called the partnership between the city and its service providers an “unprecedented show of collaboration,” which Baluyot echoed.
“From my perspective, I've been quite amazed to see how service providers and the city and public health are all working together as a team,” she said. “It's been very encouraging to see that take place, and all of the conversations that we are having have the best interest of our clients and our employees at heart.”
