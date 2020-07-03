Denver Councilman Paul Kashmann is working to bridge the city’s broadband gap, but it will likely be up to voters this fall to see his plan through.
Since October, Kashmann, who represents District 6 in southeast Denver, has been wrangling up support from his colleagues to put a measure on the ballot in November that would ask Denver residents to vote to exempt the city from Senate Bill 152, which prevents municipalities from directly addressing broadband.
“We have gaps in our broadband coverage, and it affects those in our underserved populations,” he said in a January interview in which he outlined his policy plans for 2020.
Up to 4,000 students currently lack internet access at home, Denver Public Schools reports.
The exemption, if passed, would not devote any public dollars to broadband, but provide the possibility to examine all options to broadband service. Currently, Denver is married to mainstream providers, including CenturyLink and Comcast.
“I don’t want Denver to necessarily go build its own broadband infrastructure and say, ‘To heck with Comcast.’ I don’t want to do that,” Kashmann said. “But what I want to be able to do is have more flexibility.”
Comcast is the dominating internet provider in Denver and lobbied against a similar measure in Fort Collins in 2017.
Exempting Denver is "not the right solution, and won’t address this problem," said Jon Lehmann, the director of government and regulatory affairs at Comcast. "Denver is already one of the most connected cities in the state; people in every corner of the city have numerous choices of internet providers and options to connect with speeds and prices that meet their needs."
Colorado has seen a flurry of broadband activity since Senate Bill 152 passed in 2005, with roughly a hundred cities and counties voting to explore public internet options.
In November 2016 alone, 26 localities opened the door to municipal broadband, according to a 2017 joint report by the Colorado Counties Inc., and the Colorado Municipal League.
Lehmann touted in an interview with Denverite last month that the company’s Internet Essentials program has brought the web to 80,000 Denver residents.
Kashmann points out that, while there are Big Telecom programs that help lower income communities get online, “it’s still a reasonable charge, and if you’ve got more dough, you can get faster service.”
The way Kashmann sees it, the internet is the library of today. "We never charge for our libraries, but we charge for the Internet. Why?"
His ballot initiative advanced out of the Finance and Governance Committee on June 23 and will be voted on by the full council later this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.