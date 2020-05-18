Denver City Council will consider on Monday evening five contract amendments, collectively worth $560 million, to accelerate the second phase of construction of 39 new gates at Denver International Airport by early 2022.
Votes on the handful of resolutions was delayed last week by Councilman Kevin Flynn, who wanted more time to review the robust agreements.
The council approved the $1.5 billion expansion program in 2017, and according to city documents, the program remains on time and on budget.
Since the program began, airlines have signed leases for all the additional gates, which is “very good news,” airport officials wrote in a fact sheet prepared for council members. “Now, in order to meet our commitment to the airlines, DEN must relocate airlines and build out the space for office and support needs as well as airline lounges – the way the gate expansion project works is similar to a developer building an office building, and then completing the finishes for individual tenants as they lease office space.”
The contract amendments also give the airport the “flexibility to design and adapt the concourse program to take advantage of recession pricing as well as significant reduction in passenger traffic,” which has declined by about 95%.
Airport officials say forging ahead with development plans is one area in which the airport can keep people working. The gate expansion project employs between 800 and 1,000 people every day, according to city documents.
The following DIA contract amendments will be up before the council tonight:
• Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (design): Amendment for $20 million, changing the contract from $65 million to $85 million.
• HNTB Corporation (design): Amendment for $20 million, changing the contract from $65 million to $85 million.
• Turner-Flatiron, Joint Venture (construction): Amendment for $240 million, changing the contract from $700 million to $940 million.
• Holder-Flatiron, Joint Venture (construction): Amendment for $265 million, changing the contract from $655 million to $920 million.
• WSP USA, Inc. (project management): Amendment for $15 million, changing the contract from $45 million to $60 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.