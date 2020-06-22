The Denver City Council is reducing its budget by 4%, or $258,501, as the city braces for a revenue loss of at least $226 million — a direct result of the coronavirus pandemic's economic damage.
The council, which takes up less than one-half of 1% of the city’s $1.5 billion budget, was initially asked by the Hancock administration in April to identify 3% in budget reductions, a request that spanned across all city agencies. But as the enormity of the economic downturn became clearer, the size of the cuts requested was more than doubled to 7.5% later that month in an effort to carve out $100 million in savings.
Slashing agency budgets is one of a number of steps the city has taken to help absorb the financial shock from the virus, including requiring eight furlough days for city employees by the end of the year, which will save $16 million.
Since evaluating agency proposals, Denver’s finance department has transferred about $70 million in savings into the city’s general fund, or an average of 5.4% in reductions per agency, according to Brendan Hanlon, the city’s chief financial officer. Additional proposals may be implemented through the summer, he said.
Denver City Council district offices reduced budgets by $7,979, and did so by drawing from two buckets: the special revenue fund and/or services and supplies.
“Some council members decided to take a portion or all of their reduction from the SRF,” said Council President Pro Tem Stacie Gilmore, who represents District 11 in northeast Denver. “That is what you see in the $143,146,” she said, referring to an ordinance the council is expected to approve on Monday evening, which will authorize the cash transfer from the special revenue fund for offices that chose that route.
Three council members — Amanda Sandoval of District 1, Jamie Torres of District 3 and Debbie Ortega, who represents the city at large — opted to draw their budget cuts entirely from the special revenue fund. Gilmore and Council President Jolon Clark chose to take partial amounts.
Another roughly $111,000 for legislative services and supplies also will be slashed from the special revenue fund.
“The reductions are a hard hit to our small council budgets and our central office as well,” Gilmore said. “We will be serving our constituents with less funds and substantially more workload due to not only COVID but also the civil rights movement we find ourselves in at this time too.”
Each council district office serves more than 60,000 residents with three staff members or fewer.
“City Council must take care to protect residents and ensure that budget cuts do not weaken the ability of the legislative branch to operate effectively,” the body’s budget overview reads. “Council must remain as an active, engaged branch of government now more than ever with the ability to successfully legislate and efficiently communicate to Denver neighborhoods."
