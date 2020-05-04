As Denver braces for an estimated revenue loss of $180 million caused by the coronavirus, the city’s legislative branch will meet Monday afternoon to discuss how to slash its budget by 7.5%.
Denver City Council was initially asked by the Hancock administration in March to cut its budget by 3%, a request that spanned across all city departments, but as the enormity of the economic downturn became clearer, the size of the cut was more than doubled in mid-April.
There are two main services provided by the council: legislative services and council operations.
The former is known as the City Council Central Office, which includes the executive director, council clerk, deputy clerk, three legislative policy analysts and an administrator of communications. The latter includes council members and their aides.
The 13-member body agreed that the initial budget cuts would come from each council district office, meaning that each member had $3,777 less to spend, according to Councilwoman Stacie Gilmore, the council president pro tem who sits on the body’s newly formed budget working group, with council members Chris Hinds, Paul Kashmann and Jamie Torres.
It was better to tighten the belts of council offices rather than the central office, she said, “because those are positions that enable us as the legislative branch of our democracy to keep moving forward,” and ensure “we’re not weakening that legislative arm and, really, the voice of the people through this office.”
Going down that route, however, means that the budget sequester “takes money away directly” from councilors “serving our neighborhood through supplies, through purchasing face masks, for buying in bulk,” Gilmore said. As the city and state begin to shift to a “safer-at-home” phase, “How do we move into this new reality and make sure that people have the basic necessities to do that?”
Council offices serve as the “direct liaison” for ensuring Denver residents have access to services, she said, including mental health, addiction and domestic violence support, so limiting members’ budgets will “impact” their ability to meet those needs.
The Monday afternoon meeting in City Council chambers will be held to figure out how to address the additional 4.5% in cuts the mayor’s office requested in mid-April.
“Nothing has been decided yet,” Gilmore said. “Where we go next, I think, really determines how we’re going to be able to serve our constituents, knowing that so much is unknown,” she said.
City Council’s entire operating budget is less than one-half of 1% of the $1.5 billion city budget, she said. In 2020, each council office was allotted $264,000 and tasked with serving “upwards or over 60,000 residents” with three council aides or less.
“We are very nimble with not a lot, and we make do,” she noted, “but at a certain point, you have to say, ‘I've got to be able to serve the people I was elected to represent as well.’ ”
Denver’s legislative arm experienced similar setbacks during the 2008 financial crisis, when it was forced to make “drastic” cuts, she said.
Similar to that time, it’s currently next to impossible to know the duration of the COVID-19 crisis, which complicates planning for the 2021 budget process. That discussion would have typically begun in late April, according to Brendan Hanlon, the city’s chief financial officer, but is now delayed until mid-May as the city finds its footing.
Monday’s conversation, Gilmore said, will help inform where 2021 cuts may be made as well and will “prime City Council to be highly engaged — more than we’ve ever been before — in the 2021 budget process, because it’s going to be really tough."
The bottom line, the councilor stressed, is to “make sure” the sequester does not prevent council members from “representing what the true need is for council offices to operate efficiently and to serve our constituents.”
