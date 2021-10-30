When it comes to elections in Colorado, races for school boards used to be such sleepy affairs that they were sometimes called off for a lack of candidates. This year is different.

Money matters, and increasingly there's plenty of that.

“It’s always been like pulling teeth,” said Tyler Sandberg, vice president of the conservative-leaning education group Ready Colorado.

His job is to recruit like-minded candidates to take on those supported by the Colorado Education Association, the labor union representing 39,000 educators across the state.

“It's unpaid," Sandberg explained. "A good school board member will end up spending 20-plus hours a week working. School board meetings oftentimes go into the wee hours in the morning. It's a very, very difficult and thankless task.”

Those factors, combined with the rigors of campaigning, dissuades those who may have been interested in jumping into public service from considering a run, he said.

That's changed for 2021.

“We have seen places across the state where they haven't had to have a school board election in years, because there weren't contested races and now they are,” added Amie Baca-Oehlert, a high school English teacher and counselor who serves as president of CEA.

In Cherry Creek, for example, the two seats up for election have three candidates each. In Thompson 2J in Loveland, two years removed from a cancelled election, there are four seats up for election with multiple candidates in every race. The at-large race for Denver Public Schools drew seven candidates, with five making the ballot.

“School boards politics and the politics of K-12 education have never been more on fire than they are right now," Sandberg said. What’s more, he said those anecdotes are representative of a wider trend.

“One thing worth noting is the sheer number of candidates who are running for school board,” he said. “This time is more than double the number that ran in 2017 and 2019.”

A Colorado Politics review of campaign finance data shows as of Oct. 22, a handful of independent expenditure committees — technically unconnected to campaigns and unbridled by donation limits — raised $1.3 million to support candidates for school boards, most of it in the state’s largest school districts. Spending as of Oct. 22 is more than $1.2 million.

Fueling the fire

What's powering the sudden surge of interest, if not dollars? It depends on who you ask.

Partisan power, however, can't be ignored.

Baca-Oehlert said contributing to the trend are resignations due to “the vitriol and nasty attacks that have been coming school board members’ way” with increasing frequency over the last 18 months.

School board meetings from across the state illustrate her point.

In the Garfield RE-2 School District, for example, board member Katie Mackley resigned in early October after a board meeting featuring an audience member being escorted out by law enforcement. The board had earlier opted for a mask mandate, which Mackley said was “met with screaming at school board meetings, threats to our personal safety. We have been repeatedly maligned and misrepresented on social media and have been stalked in public.

“One of my children has become the victim of retaliation, and people who I’ve known for many, many years have signed a petition intended to be used in a personal lawsuit against me,” she said. “I never could have imagined that these things were possible, especially over a piece of cloth.”

Mackley’s case isn’t a lonely example in Colorado.

A Mesa County Valley School District 51 school board meeting on Aug. 3 was suspended after members of the audience yelled at board members for discussing incentives for vaccinated staff.

At the Aug. 17 meeting, the in-person portion of the school board meeting ended after parents demanded the superintendent either resign or be arrested. The police were called, not for an arrest but to escort board members to their vehicles.

Paul Pitton, the board's vice president, stepped down two weeks later, saying in a resignation email to his colleagues the role “weighed heavily” on him.

“I wish you all the best with your future endeavors and pray for wisdom in your interactions with the public in the future meetings,” Pitton wrote in the email, which was first reported by The Daily Sentinel in Grand Junction. “Politics have crept in and have no place in the public school system.”

School board races are officially nonpartisan and in Colorado have traditionally broke down to union-backed candidates, who campaign on support for traditional public schools, against those who want parental choice.

The battle lines sometimes fall along partisan lines with conservatives backing reformers and liberals supporting union candidates, though those lines have in some cases become increasingly blurry over recent years.

In some cases, though, the left-and-right dividing lines remain the same . In Douglas County, several political committees tied to the Republican Party are putting money into school board races.

The Colorado Liberty Fund and the Colorado Republican Leadership Fund list their purpose as supporting state House and Senate candidates, as well as GOP candidates fot treasurer, governor and secretary of state.

The Liberty Fund contributed $500 each to a slate of four like-minded candidates known as Kids First. The Colorado Republican Leadership Fund put in $400 for each. Neither committee has reported any contributions for 2021.

There isn’t evidence that union-backed candidates, or any candidates for that matter, are getting campaign cash directly from equivalent groups on the left. Instead, Democrats are dumping cash into school board races through independent expenditure committees, at a much higher rate than that coming directly from groups linked to the state GOP.

Those contributions are a challenge for union-backed candidates, and that reflects the long-time division within the Democratic Party over education: those who back teachers unions versus those who side with parental choice.

Parents for Great Schools as of Oct. 16 raised $300,000, all of it from the dark money group Denver Families for Public Schools. The latter is run by Ray Rivera, a longtime operative who worked on the Obama-Biden transition team and as Colorado state director for Michael Bloomberg’s brief run for president last year.

Parents for Great Schools reported spending $377,093 through Oct. 21 to TRACER, the secretary of state’s campaign finance database.

Of that total, $20,000 went to Raising Colorado, which is the campaign finance committee for Democrats for Education Reform, a New York-based hedge fund-backed group that is pro-charter and anti-union.

Another $15,000 went to another independent expenditure committee, Denver Students, Families and Teachers United for Excellent Schools.

Parents for Great Schools is spending to back candidates Vernon Jones and Karolina Villagrana. They did not endorse a candidate for the District 4 seat, but Parents for Great Schools gave $15,000 to the Denver Students group, which endorsed Gene Fashaw.

Denver Students, Families and Teachers United for Excellent Schools had spent $202,175 as of Oct. 22 in favor of the same DPS candidates.

As of Oct. 13, the group had collected $190,480 in contributions, with the largest at $60,000, from Education Reform Now Advocacy, which is also tied to DFER. The Colorado League of Charter Schools contributed $35,000, and 50CAN Action Fund, another education reform organization based in Washington, D.C., contributed $45,000.

50CAN's funders include the Walton Foundation, which has supported numerous school choice/charter school organizations in Colorado.

Local fallout, national trends

Paula Reed, a candidate for the Jeffco Public Schools Board who spent three decades as a teacher and administrator in the district, said voters' intense focus on school boards reminds her in some ways of 2013, when Jeffco considered revamping its AP U.S. History curriculum in ways that “censored history to cast America in a more favorable light.”

This time around, Reed says, it feels like Colorado is caught in the undertow of broader national political and societal issues.

“What we’re seeing here is happening in school boards across the nation,” she said.

California. Florida. Georgia. Nevada. Virginia. North Carolina. Illinois. Michigan. New Jersey. Ohio. Washington. Texas. Wisconsin. Wyoming. Tennessee.

National School Boards Association interim executive director Chip Slaven cited examples from each of those states in a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland calling for help from federal law enforcement agencies. Garland in a subsequent memo identified a “disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation, and threats of violence against school administrators, board members, teachers and staff.”

All three of Colorado's Republican members of Congress — U.S. Reps. Ken Buck of Windsor, Lauren Boebert of Rifle and Doug Lamborn of Colorado Springs — criticized Garland's memo as an overreach throttling parents' free speech.

Baca-Oehlert sees the uprising differently.

“We have seen people with radical agendas who come to our school board meetings, in our view, not in the interest of supporting students and supporting public schools but really with an agenda to tear down those public institutions,” she said.

Baca-Oehlert and Reed acknowledged the escalating rowdiness was worrisome for CEA’s campaign operation, as well. Baca-Oehlert said more competitive races “certainly does spread our resources thinner.”

Reed recalled being instructed to reach out to her Christmas card list for fundraising.

“The whole thing is intimidating,” she said. “It's ridiculous that it costs this much to run for school board.”

On the whole, campaign finance data shows union-backed candidates appear to be badly outspent, at least in the campaign’s waning days.

Students Deserve Better, another IEC, raised $384,000 through Oct. 13. Its supporters include the small donor funds for the Colorado Education Association at $257,000; the Denver Classroom Teachers Association, which gave $75,000; the Poudre Education Association, which provided $25,000 and two Aurora teachers groups that anted up $27,000. Students Deserve Better spent $206,332 through Oct. 22.

Students Deserve Better has put their money behind four DPS candidates; incumbents Carrie Olson and Xochitl Gaytan, and candidates Scott Esserman and Michelle Quattlebaum.

The group also is supporting Reed and fellow Jeffco candidates Danielle Varda and Mary Parker, and in the Cherry Creek district, Kelly Bates and Kristin Allen.

In the Adams-Arapahoe 28J district, more commonly known as the Aurora Public Schools, Students Deserve Better is backing Debbie Gerkin, Tramaine Duncan and Michael Carter. In Thompson 2J, incumbents Amy Doran, Barb Kruse and Jarrett Roberts, and candidate Alexander Lessem have been supported by Students Deserve Better's mailers.

Not only did the DCTA, the Denver teachers union, put $75,000 into an independent expenditure committee, it’s also given $22,000 each in campaign contributions to the four candidates for the DPS board. That’s the largest single contribution for all four candidates. Unlike statewide candidates, contributions to school board candidates have no contribution caps.

Fort Collins attorney Stephen Keen, Reed's brother, is the biggest contributor to the Jeffco Kids' slate, giving a total of $60,000 to the three candidates, including $40,000 for Reed.

Mom, dad go to the board

Sandberg, the conservative recruiter, identified a second trend along with the surge in interest: the school board races he’s watching are being populated by parents with children still at schools in the district at an “overwhelming” rate compared to years past.

He said he saw the reaction to decisions made by school boards across the country as something of a “mama bear, papa bear tendency.”

“The closer you get to someone's kids, the more they get their back up and their emotions are going to be that much higher,” he said. “People kind of assume that politics is going to occur in state capitols and Congress; people don't really like that same sort of politicization at the school level.”

That’s exactly the case for Mike Peterson, a retired naval commander and district parent who’s running as part of the Kids First slate of four candidates for school board in Douglas County.

A neophyte, Peterson said he never considered himself a political activist “until COVID hit and the state started getting locked down.”

Peterson was critical of the lockdown and the district’s often-changing mask policy, saying they were among a handful of factors that motivated him to run.

The lockdown was also the catalyst for another of his motivations. With his youngest daughter learning from home, Peterson said he got an up-close look at what was being taught in schools and didn’t like it.

“I think at the macro level, I had assumptions about what was going on in school and what the priorities were, and I also had some assumptions about what wasn't going on in school and both sets of those assumptions were wrong,” he said.

As Peterson saw it, rudimentary elements of education were being “infused with some agendas.”

“Sally and Jane are married and have two kids and they invest ‘X’ money per year,” he said, citing one of his daughter’s math problems that he saw as an example of that infusion. “I'm like, ‘Wow, that's interesting; I didn't know that we had to have a same-sex couple.'”

He didn’t think references to homosexuality should be in curriculum. Peterson said he has a gay brother whom he defended from bullies in school.

“There was so much outside of those core subjects that was kind of agenda-driven. I can't believe they're, in my opinion, wasting time on this and not doubling down on the core of academics.”

The straw that broke Peterson’s back was a decision by the School Board in Douglas County to contract with the Denver-based Gemini Group LLC for equity training.

Peterson characterized elements of that training, which subsequently drew fiery reaction from parents, as focusing on systemic racism that benefited straight, white, Christian men.

“Gemini was probably the one thing where I looked at that and said, ‘Alright, we've crossed the Rubicon.' This is off the rails if this is what teachers are being told is appropriate in the schools,” he said.

According to the Highlands Ranch Herald, the founders of the Gemini Group said they were “disgusted and appalled at the level of misinformation and conscious misunderstanding” at a May board meeting.

“At no point in anything we say do we suggest that White children are racist, or the ‘oppressor’ as was so often suggested,” they wrote in an email to the district superintendent. “By example, ensuring that educators choose books that include children of color takes nothing away from White children.”

Peterson saw the diversity and equity training as a gateway to critical race theory, an academic theory that holds that racism is inherent in American law and legal institutions. While it’s not ubiquitous, Peterson said he saw examples of CRT “leaking into” homework assignments, curriculum and lesson plans.

Baca-Oehlert and Slaven are adamant that CRT is not taught in public K-12 schools and remains a topic reserved for debate in the hallowed halls of higher education.

For Sandberg, talk of CRT is like gasoline on a fire: It’s not the spark that ignited the blaze but it certainly does turn up the temperature. Ultimately, he feels the issue is more sizzle than steak.

“It's what people shout about at school board meetings, but that's only a reflection of the loudest 5%,” he said. “I think you see a frustration among 60 to 70% of parents that is not CRT-related, that is more school closure-related, that is more related to failing their kids in the last year.”

'Reformer' finance

Big cash contributions are fueling the race for the four seats on the DougCo School Board that could determine the direction of the seven-member board for at least the next two years.

Two seats on the School Board were won in 2017 by members who aren't running again this year. In 2017, the board promptly voted to throw out the district’s voucher program, as well as the lawsuit that went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

In an effort to fill those seats, three donors gave $220,000 collectively to Peterson and his fellow Kids First slate of candidates.

Realtor Eric Garrett is Peterson’s top individual donor, at $25,000. Peterson also received $30,000 in contributions from Andrea and Mike Slattery, a businessman and ranch owner in Sedalia. All three are the top contributors, at the same amounts, to Becky Myers in District D, Christy Williams in District E and Kaylee Winegar in District G.

The top donors to the opposing CommUNITY slate, which is made up of incumbents Kevin Leung (District E) and Krista Holtzmann (District G) and candidates Watkins and Ruby Martinez, are Courtnay and David Dietz, a retired Lone Tree realtor, at $5,000 each.

Ralph Nagel, a GOP donor who has given more than $100,000 to school board candidates, mostly in Douglas County, gave $1,000 each to Williams, Myers and Winegar.

In terms of independent expenditures, the Colorado League of Charter Schools raised $130,000, all of it from undisclosed dark money, and spent $201,548 to support the DougCo Kids First candidates, the self-proclaimed reformers in Denver Public Schools, and the same Aurora candidates supported by the other independent expenditure committees.

Leaving politics behind

Dr. Anne Keke got into the race for school board in Aurora because she saw fellow parents in the district driven to their wits’ end searching for educational opportunities and resources during the COVID 19-induced school closures.

“They couldn't get education enough to be able to find resources that are needed," said the native of Cote d’Ivoire who has lived in Aurora since 2006. "They would helplessly be watching their kids being frustrated in front of the computer.”

Keke blurs the partisan lines in education.

She is endorsed by two Aurora Democrats in the statehouse: Rep. Naquetta Ricks and Sen. Janet Buckner.

“For the duration of my service, I have been served on and been vice chair of the Education Committee. I know what it takes for someone to serve on the school board and Dr. Anne has what it takes,” Buckner said in the endorsement.

Meanwhile, she also enjoys praise from Sandberg and campaign cash from his conservative-leaning organization, Ready Colorado. Ready Colorado Action Fund reported spending just under $5,000 on Keke, as well two as others in Aurora, as well as Peterson and his fellow Kids First Candidates in Dougco.

Keke also picked up support from Raising Colorado, the campaign finance committee for Democrats for Education Reform. Raising Colorado is spending on behalf of the three DPS reform candidates and Danielle Tomwing, Keke’s colleague in Aurora who also got money from Sandberg's Ready Colorado, which reported spending $200,639 through Oct. 22.

Raising Colorado reports collecting $160,000 in September and October, with $100,000 from Education Reform Now Advocacy. It got $20,000 from Ten Collective Impact, which also endorsed the three DPS reform candidates and appears to be linked to the 50Can Action Fund. Another $20,000 came from the Colorado League of Charter Schools.

While her support comes from both sides of the political aisle, Keke is notable for her lack of interest in any of the hot-button political and cultural issues .

“It has nothing to do with masks and all of that,” she said. “I am running on the policy of help, advocacy, navigation, education for a group of people that have been shut out.”

Keke said it’s not just her running that way. She said she’s been impressed by her fellow candidates’ willingness to focus their campaigns on policy issues.

Aurora isn’t alone in terms of immunity from the broader trends inflaming school board races elsewhere. In the Fort Collins-centered Poudre School District, CEA affiliate John Robinson said conflicts over mask mandates and CRT haven’t been allowed to take hold over the school board race.

"It's a smaller factor because that's a strategy that doesn't really play well in Larimer County,” said Robinson, a high school social studies teacher and president of the Poudre Education Association. “I honestly feel when we talk about CRT, we talk about masks and vaccine mandates, those are distractions from the larger issues that are really facing public education and the two opposing viewpoints on it.”

Sandberg, a man who stands opposed to Robinson, said he agreed.

“Vaccines or masks or any of that stuff ultimately is short-lived in education because school boards are about setting visions for five and 10 years and I hope to God we’re out of this pandemic in five to 10 years,” he said.

Regardless of what the next decade holds, Keke said she hopes the race in Aurora is a model of civility .

“I think the state will be at a better place,” she said when asked what would happen if the tenor of her race was duplicated across Colorado, “and our education system might be on its way to find a breath of fresh air.”