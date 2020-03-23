CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event. (Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Union.)
The 72nd Colorado General Assembly is temporarily adjourned until 10 a.m., Monday, March 30.
Note: In light of social distancing orders on groups of 10 or more, please contact organizers to determine if the event has been canceled or moved to an online platform.
MONDAY, MAR. 23
· (R) Larimer County Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., $10, Johnson’s Corner SE Frontage Rd-I-25 Exit 254, Southeast Frontage Road I-25 Exit 254
· (R) Jefferson County: Republican Men’s Club, 7-9 a.m., 10151 W. 26th Ave., Wheat Ridge, $5 plus breakfast; contact Fred Holden 303-421-7619 or fredholden@aol.com
· DRCOG: Transportation Advisory Committee, 1:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Aspen Conference Room, Denver, contact 303-480-6790 for updated meeting information
· (R) Summit County Republican Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., 2700 Golden Eagle Rd., Silverthorne
· City of Denver: City Council Meeting, 5:30 p.m., 1437 Bannock St., Room 391, Denver
· (R) Cheyenne County Assembly, 7-8 p.m., 151 S. 1st St. EW, Cheyenne Wells, for updated information contact 303-758-3333
· (R) Kit Carson County Assembly, 7-8 p.m., 219 Illinois Ave., Stratton, for updated information contact 303-758-3333
TUESDAY, MAR. 24
· DRCOG: Census Hard to Count Regional Workgroup, 1-3 p.m., 1000 S. Lowell Blvd., Denver, contact 303-480-6790 for updated meeting information
· City of Denver: Finance & Governance Committee Meeting, 1:30 p.m., 1437 Bannock St., Room 391, Denver
· (R) Fremont County Republican Party: Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 603 Main St., Cañon City
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Immigration Working Group Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 1400 N. Lafayette St., Denver, contact 720-319-8678 for more information
· (R) Bent County Assembly, 7-8 p.m., 701 Park Ave., Las Animas, for updated information contact 303-758-3333
· (R) Conejos County Assembly, 7-8 p.m., 6683 Co. Rd 13, Conejos, for updated information contact 303-758-3333
· (R) Crowley County Assembly, 7-8 p.m., 319 1st St., Crowley, for updated information contact 303-758-3333
· (R) Custer County Assembly, 7-8 p.m., 709 Main St., Westcliffe, for updated information contact 303-758-3333
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Tech Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact 720-319-8678 for more information
WEDNESDAY, MAR. 25
· City of Denver: Safety, Housing, Education & Homelessness Committee, 10:30 a.m., 1437 Bannock St., Room 391, Denver
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Club Meeting, 12-1:30 p.m., 2626 S. College Ave., Fort Collins, contact Ingrid Mitts 970-224-1927
· DRCOG: Regional Transportation Operations Working Group, 1:30-3:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Red Rocks Conference Room, Denver, contact 303-480-6790 for updated meeting information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Platform Committee Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 574 S. Broadway, Denver, contact 303-830-8242 for updated information
THURSDAY, MAR. 26
· (R) Summit Count Assembly, 6-7 p.m., 107 Denison Placer Rd., Breckenridge, for updated information contact 303-758-3333
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 619 E. Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
FRIDAY, MAR. 27
SATURDAY, MAR. 28
· (R) Boulder County Assembly, 8-9 a.m., 4600 Clover Basin Dr., Longmont, for updated information contact 303-758-3333
· (R) Moffat County Assembly, 8-9 a.m., 201 E. 9th St., Craig, for updated information contact 303-758-3333
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Assembly and Convention, 8:30-6 p.m., 1400 E. Louisiana Ave., Denver, contact 303-830-8242 for updated information
· (R) Douglas County Assembly, 9-10 a.m., 5254 N. Meadows Dr., Castle Rock, for updated information contact 303-758-3333
· (R) Jefferson County Assembly, 9-10 a.m., Greene Center, 1500 Illinois St., Golden, contact 303-277-1113 for updated information
· (R) Montrose County Assembly, 9-10 a.m., 600 S. Selig Ave., Montrose, for updated information contact 303-758-3333
· (R) Teller County Assembly, 9-10 a.m., 490 Meadow Park Dr., Divide, for updated information contact 303-758-3333
· (R) Arapahoe County Assembly, 10-11 a.m., 20500 E. Arapahoe Rd., Aurora, for updated information contact 303-758-3333
· (R) Delta County Assembly, 10-11 a.m., Delta Performing Arts Center, for updated information contact 303-758-3333
· (R) Eagle County Assembly, 10-11 a.m., 794 Fairgrounds Rd., Eagle, for updated information contact 303-758-3333
· (R) Fremont County Assembly, 10-11 a.m., 920 Field Ave., Cañon City, for updated information contact 303-758-3333
· (R) Routt County Assembly, 10-11 a.m., 1289 Lincoln Ave., Steamboat Springs, for updated information contact 303-758-3333
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 7 Monthly Meeting, 10-11:30 a.m., 4879 Crown Blvd., Denver
· (R) El Paso County Assembly, 11-12 a.m., 7005 Carefree Cir N., Colorado Springs, for updated information contact 303-758-3333
· (R) Elbert County Assembly, 12-1 p.m., Exhibit Hall 95 Ute Ave., Kiowa, for updated information contact 303-758-3333
· (R) Kiowa County Assembly, 1-2 p.m., 1305 N. Goff St., Eads, for updated information contact 303-758-3333
· (L) Libertarian Party of Colorado: Rally For Our Rights Spring Clean Up, 2-4 p.m., 2425 Airport Rd., Longmont, contact 303-837-9393 for more information
SUNDAY, MAR. 29
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Intro to Democratic Socialism, contact 720-319-8678 for more information
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.