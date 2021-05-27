Two bills that could resolve more than a decade of problems with the state's conservation easement program are both moving toward final resolution.
Senate Bill 33, which would help farmers and ranchers deprived of tax credits for their easements by the Department of Revenue, cleared a major hurdle this week — passage from the Senate Appropriations Committee — and won near-unanimous approval in the state Senate on Thursday.
House Bill 1233 would increase the tax credits for new easements from its current 50% to 90% of the land value. The Senate Finance Committee gave the bill a 5-1 vote on Wednesday and sent it on to the appropriations committee.
The two bills are both tied to a working group established under a 2019 law that was tasked with figuring out the reparations issue and how the program would work going forward. However, HB 1233 was not formally endorsed by the working group; it is backed by the land trusts that hold those easements.
The lack of an endorsement from the working group is tied to nerves by landowners who lost tax credits, fearing the bill to increase tax credits would be approved and they would once again be denied reparations if SB 33 was shelved.
The working group is backing SB 33, which had been delayed in the appropriations committee for nearly six weeks while sponsors Sens. Jerry Sonnenberg, R-Sterling, and Faith Winter, D-Westminster, worked through concerns raised by the appropriations chair, Sen. Chris Hansen, D-Denver.
Under current law, the Department of Revenue has at its disposal $45 million per year to award in conservation easement tax credits. SB 33 would devote a portion of that annual appropriation to repaying landowners who were deprived of their credits by the department between 2003 and 2013.
Between 2003 and 2013, 800 easements out of a total of 4,200 were denied tax credits by the Department of Revenue. Witnesses have testified in multiple hearings that the Internal Revenue Service, which grants tax deductions for easements, never denied a single one. Landowners pointed out that the department decided their land had no value, even for lands that could be used as housing developments. One landowner had four easements in Prowers County. The department granted tax credits for two and denied them for the other two, claiming two had value and two did not, despite the fact that the plots were nearly identical and abutted each other.
Due to the years of problems with the program, it was removed from the department's authority in 2014 and turned over to the Division of Conservation within the Department of Regulatory Agencies, where it has had far less problems and only a few claims on improperly-denied credits.
Hansen's idea was to wait until TABOR surplus dollars are available instead of using the tax credits under the Department of Revenue. That's already an allowable use of TABOR surplus dollars, but landowners in the working group objected, fearing it could be years before those surplus dollars were available.
SB 33 had another problem: a nearly $4 million fiscal note from the Department of Revenue, which claimed it would have to hire a lot of staff to handle the reparations.
Sonnenberg and Winter told the appropriations committee that it's unlikely that every landowner who lost tax credits would apply for reparations, estimating maybe one-third of the 800 denied tax credits would actually be sought. That was enough to reduce the fiscal note and get the bill out of the committee on a 5-2 vote on Wednesday.
SB 33, which won a 33-2 vote from the Senate Thursday, now heads to the House, where it will be sponsored by Rep. Dylan Roberts, D-Eagle, who along with Sonnenberg has been working with the 2019 working group and is also the sponsor of HB 1233.
