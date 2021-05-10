Lawmakers from the Colorado Springs delegation led the General Assembly on Monday in mourning the six victims from a Mother’s Day shooting at a trailer park in east Colorado Springs.
Sen. Pete Lee, a Colorado Springs Democrat, noted the trailer park is in his district.
Even as many prepared to celebrate Mother’s Day, a man walked into a birthday party and started shooting, Lee recounted. “My deepest sympathies and heartfelt sorrow” go out to the family and friends of the victims, neighbors and first responders.
He added, as others also did, that it’s premature to talk about what happened and the shooter’s motivations. But “this event is incomprehensible in our consciousness,” Lee said.
“What has occurred in our society that is unique in the world of civilized and uncivilized people is that these events keep happening with almost predictable regularity. With the events of Boulder still fresh in our thoughts,” Colorado Springs now has the eyes of the nation upon it, Lee said. “We have no answers. All we have is indescribable heartbreak and shared anguish for the victims.”
Republicans were more taciturn in their comments, noting that few details have been released.
Sen. Paul Lundeen, a Monument Republican, called it a tragedy and heartbreaking, especially on a morning when people are preparing to celebrate motherhood.
“To have that news come in on that day is incredibly jarring,” he said.
Lundeen said he’s still waiting to hear the facts, although domestic violence has been mentioned. He said it’s too early to know whether a public policy response is required.
Sen. Larry Liston, a Colorado Springs Republican, also called the shooting tragic.
“You shake your head, roll your eyes and ask how people can be so evil and messed up," he said. "I don’t have the perfect solution, but someone that deranged clearly has psychological problems” and took them out on innocent people.
The Colorado Springs delegation gathered at the House microphone in solidarity.
Democratic Rep. Tony Exum led his House colleagues in expressing their sorrow over the shooting, which occurred in his district. He told the House he is praying for the victims whose lives were cut short, the children who lost their parents, their families and friends, for the community and “for all of us, as we process yet another senseless act of violence."
"I pray for peace in the hearts and minds and souls of all Americans,” he continued, and for wisdom “that we can identify ways to prevent and reduce gun violence and mass shooting tragedies like this in the future. And I pray for courage, the courage for all of us to finally do what is right.”
Republican Rep. Dave Williams told Colorado Politics that his thoughts and prayers go to the victims and family, while noting that details are still to come from law enforcement.
“The best thing we can do is to try to provide assistance and support to those affected, and if there’s a way for all of us to come together to prevent these kinds of domestic violence situations, then we should work to do so.”
“Whenever there is a tragedy and this loss of life, one can only imagine the horror of the children who saw their parents shot in front of their eyes,” said Republican Rep. Terri Carver. While the police are still investigating and there’s much more to learn, “at this time of extreme grief for their family and children, they are in our thoughts.” She noted that the delegation was glad to stand with Exum in the well to express their horror, grief and solidarity with the family as the investigation moves forward.
Republican Rep. Andy Pico said it is still too soon to know what happened, but that he is “shocked and saddened” and expressed his sympathy for the families involved. “The violence from whatever means or cause is never a good thing.”
“Our hearts break for the family and those children who may have been present," said Assistant Minority Leader Tim Geitner of Falcon. “There’s a difference here from other events just because of the mix,” the party with children. Geither added he believes the shooting will have a long term impact on the Colorado Springs community. “We’re all trying to understand it” and waiting for more information.
